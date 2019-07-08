2019 Haskell Invitational odds and predictions: Expert who nailed 1-2 finish reveals picks

Several of the nation's top horses return to the track on July 20 for the 2019 Haskell Invitational, annually one of the top summer races. It's the marquee event of the year at Monmouth Park and features a loaded field, including Maximum Security, who was famously disqualified after placing first at the Kentucky Derby. The projected 2019 Haskell Invitational field of seven includes five horses with at least three victories on their resume and four who crossed the finish line in the top four of a Triple Crown race. The Jason Servis-trained Maximum Security leads a crowded field of contenders at 8-5 Haskell Invitational odds. King for a Day, the Todd Pletcher entrant with wins in three of his last four races, is 3-1, while five-time winner Mucho Gusto is 4-1. Joevia and Owendale, who finished third in the Belmont Stakes and Preakness, respectively, are also slated to run at the Haskell 2019. With every horse a contender to hit the board, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before laying any 2019 Haskell Invitational picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling scored big last year in the Haskell. Not only did he nail Good Magic winning at Monmouth Park, but he also called Bravazo taking second, winning the exacta with ease. He hit his trifecta and superfecta too, and anyone who followed his advice scored big.

In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

In May, he scored his exotics in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Haskell lineup and released where he says every horse will finish.

We can tell you he wants no part of Mucho Gusto, one of the favorites at 4-1 Haskell odds. In fact, Demling says Mucho Gusto doesn't even hit the board.

Mucho Gusto trainer Bob Baffert has won this race a whopping eight times, but when it comes to his 2019 entrant, Demling isn't confident. After finishing a disappointing third in the Sunland Derby in March, Mucho Gusto took part in a pair of lower-grade races. The horse dominated both, but the competition level will be raised big-time at the Haskell Invitational 2019.

"This time Baffert won't be coming with the favorite," Demling told SportsLine.

Demling is high on a underrated horse who's primed for a breakout at the 2019 Haskell Invitational.

2019 Haskell Invitational odds:



Maximum Security 8-5

King for a Day 3-1

Mucho Gusto 4-1

Mr. Money 9-2

Owendale 8-1

Joevia 20-1

Tax 20-1

Odds courtesy of SportsLine experts