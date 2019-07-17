2019 Haskell Invitational odds and predictions: Expert who nailed 1-2 finish shares picks

Maximum Security will try to return to the winner's circle for the first time in three races when he enters the starting gate for 2019 Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park. After winning his first four starts, Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby before infamously being disqualified for interference. In his only start since then, the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth, he finished second to the Todd Pletcher-trained King for a Day despite going off as a massive 1-9 favorite. For Saturday, Maximum Security is the 4-5 favorite in the latest 2019 Haskell Invitational odds. The Haskell 2019 is expected to draw a field of seven, so the Jason Servis-trained colt will have plenty of competition once again. King for a Day is back and listed at 7-2 Haskell Stakes odds, while the Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto is fetching 9-2. Post time for the race is 5:45 p.m. ET. With Maximum Security coming off a loss, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Haskell Invitational picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling scored big last year in the Haskell. Not only did he nail Good Magic winning at Monmouth Park, but he also called Bravazo taking second, winning the exacta with ease. He hit his trifecta and superfecta too, and anyone who followed his advice scored big.

In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

In May, he scored his exotics in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Haskell lineup and released where he says every horse will finish.

One surprise: We can tell you Demling is high on Joevia, a long shot at 10-1 Haskell odds 2019. Trained by Gregg Sacco, Joevia has two wins, two second place finishes, and one third in six career starts. He is a perfect 2-for-2 at Monmouth Park, winning a maiden special weight race one year ago and taking down the Long Branch Stakes in May.

In his last race, the Belmont Stakes, Joevia led the Triple Crown race until the mid-stretch before eventually fading to third. Even though he didn't win, Sacco said the Belmont performance was the best of Joevia's career. And since then, the son of Shanghai Bobby has trained impressively, turning in a sizzling five-furlong workout in 58.20 seconds on July 6. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday at the Haskell Invitational 2019.

Demling is also high on a underrated horse who's primed for a breakout at the 2019 Haskell Invitational.

Haskell Invitational odds:



Maximum Security (5-6)

King for a Day (9-2)

Mucho Gusto (5-1)

Joevia (10-1)

Everfast (25-1)

Chilly in Charge (28-1)

Spun to Run (33-1)

Odds courtesy of SportsLine experts