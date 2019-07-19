2019 Haskell Invitational odds and predictions: Expert who nailed 1-2 finish unveils picks

The heat will be on Saturday when seven three-year-old horses, led by Maximum Security, enter the starting gate for the 2019 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. The heat index is expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees on Saturday afternoon for the biggest day on Monmouth's racing calendar, which is highlighted by the Haskell 2019. Florida Derby winner Maximum Security, who was disqualified in the Kentucky Derby after being the first horse across the finish line, is the 8-5 favorite in the latest 2019 Haskell Invitational odds for the 5:47 p.m. ET post. Maximum Security drew the outside post and will run from the No. 7 spot on Saturday. The Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto is right behind him at 2-1, while the Todd Pletcher-trained King for a Day, who just beat Maximum Security in the Pegasus Stakes, is listed at 5-2. With record heat and a talented seven-horse field, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Haskell Invitational picks and horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling scored big last year in the Haskell. Not only did he nail Good Magic winning at Monmouth Park, but he also called Bravazo taking second, winning the exacta with ease. He hit his trifecta and superfecta too, and anyone who followed his advice scored big.

In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

In May, he scored his exotics in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Haskell lineup and released where he says every horse will finish.

One surprise: We can tell you Demling is high on Joevia, a long shot at 10-1 Haskell odds 2019. The son of Shanghai Bobby has just two wins in six career starts, but he's arguably in the top form of his career. On May 12, Joevia won the Long Branch Stakes at Monmouth Park, the same venue that will host the Haskell Invitational 2019. Four weeks later in the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, he led the 1 1/2-mile race until mid-stretch before fading to third.

The Gregg Sacco trainee is undefeated in two starts at Monmouth and is training well. Last Saturday, Joevia turned in a sizzling five-furlong drill at Monmouth in 58.40 seconds, the fastest of 17 workouts at the distance that day. The workout suggests that he could be ready to fire a career-best effort.

Demling is also high on a underrated horse who's primed for a breakout at the 2019 Haskell Invitational. He's putting him in his exactas, trifectas, and superfectas, and so should you. He is only sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Haskell Invitational 2019? And which underrated horse is a must-back? Check out the latest Haskell Invitational odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Haskell Invitational.



Maximum Security (8-5)

Mucho Gusto (2-1)

King for a Day (5-2)

Everfast (10-1)

Joevia (10-1)

Spun to Run (15-1)

Bethlehem Road (20-1)