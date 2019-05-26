2019 Indianapolis 500: Live stream,TV channel, times, odds for IndyCar's biggest race
Here's everything you need to know for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500
Memorial Day weekend is set to bring us three of the biggest events in motorsports: The Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar, the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR and the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1.
Green flag for the Indy 500 is set to go off at 12:45pm ET on Sunday as Simon Pagenaud is will start from the pole on Row 1. Pagenaud had been the favorite at 7/1 to win the race alongside defending race winner Will Power, however Pagenaud has seen his odds drop to 8/1, leaving Power as the sole favorite. Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso attempted to qualify for the event but failed and was bumped from the field.
The race is 200 laps and 500 miles long as drivers will look to drink the milk and kiss the bricks at the start-finish line. It is the 103rd running of the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing' at the Brickyard.
How to watch the 2019 Indianapolis 500
- Date: Sunday, May 26th
- Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Indianapolis, Indiana
2019 Indianapolis 500 Starting Grid
|ROW 1
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Ed Carpenter
3. Spencer Pigot
|ROW 2
4. Ed Jones
5. Colton Herta
6. Will Power
|ROW 3
7. Sebastian Bourdais
8. Josef Newgarden
9. Alexander Rossi
|ROW 4
10. Marco Andretti
11. Conor Daly
12. Helio Castroneves
|ROW 5
13. Marcus Ericsson
14. Takuma Sato
15. James Davison
|ROW 6
16. Tony Kanaan
17. Graham Rahal
18. Scott Dixon
|ROW 7
19. Oriol Servia
20. Charlie Kimball
21. JR Hildebrand
|ROW 8
22. Ryan Hunter-Reay
23. Santino Ferrucci
24. Matheus Leist
|ROW 9
25. Jack Harvey
26. Jordan King
27. Ben Hanley
|ROW 10
28. Zach Veach
29. Felix Rosenqvist
30. Pippa Mann
|ROW 11
31. Sage Karam
32. James Hinchcliffe
33. Kyle Kaiser
|BUMPED
|Fernando Alonso
|Max Chilton
|Patricio O'Ward
Odds to win 2019 Indianapolis 500
Betting odds for the Indy 500 per Wesgate Superbook as of Sunday morning
- Will Power (7/1)
- Simon Pagenaud (8/1)
- Alexander Rossi (8/1)
- Josef Newgarden (8/1)
- Scott Dixon (12/1)
- Ed Carpenter (12/1)
- Colton Herta (12/1)
- Spencer Pigot (12/1)
- Helio Castroneves (14/1)
- Marco Andretti (18/1)
- Ryan Hunter-Reay (20/1)
- Sebastien Bourdais (20/1)
- Ed Jones (20/1)
- Graham Rahal (25/1)
- Takuma Sato (25/1)
- Tony Kanaan (25/1)
- James Hinchcliffe (40/1)
- Conor Daly (40/1)
- Zach Veach (40/1)
- Marcus Ericsson (60/1)
- JR Hildebrand (60/1)
- Felix Rosenqvist (80/1)
- James Davison (80/1)
- Charlie Kimball (80/1)
- Matteus Leist (100/1)
- Oriel Servia (100/1)
- Jordan King (100/1)
- Santino Ferrucci (100/1)
- Jack Harvey (200/1)
- Kyle Kaiser (500/1)
- Ben Hanley (1000/1)
- Pippa Mann (1000/1)
So who wins the 2019 Indy 500? And who should you be playing in daily fantasy? Head over to SportsLine.com for the latest from our expert Mike McClure, who has won over a million dollars in DFS.
-
Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500
Here's how The Greatest Spectacle in Racing went down
-
Lewis Hamilton wins Monaco Grand Prix
Here's how the field finished at Monaco
-
2019 Gamely Stakes odds, picks
Horse racing insider Jody Demling has revealed his picks for the 2019 Gamely Stakes
-
2019 Shoemaker Mile odds, picks
Horse racing insider Jody Demling has revealed his picks for the 2019 Shoemaker Mile
-
Indy 500 odds, picks: Back Castroneves
SportsLine simulated today's Indianapolis 500 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
2019 Gold Cup at Santa Anita odds, picks
Hank Goldberg has nailed some of the biggest horse races in the world.