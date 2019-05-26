2019 Indianapolis 500 live updates, results, stream online: Simon Pagenaud starts from pole
Follow along for live updates from the Indy 500
Memorial Day weekend is set to bring us three of the biggest events in motorsports: The Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar, the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR and the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton won the first event of the day in F1, so now our attention shifts to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Simon Pagenaud won pole for the Indy 500, starting on the front row ahead of last year's winner, and Vegas favorite Will Power in the sixth position. The race is 200 laps and 500 miles long as drivers will look to drink the milk and kiss the bricks at the start-finish line. It is the 103rd running of the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing' at the Brickyard.
How to watch the 2019 Indianapolis 500
- Date: Sunday, May 26th
- Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Indianapolis, Indiana
2019 Indianapolis 500 Starting Grid
|ROW 1
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Ed Carpenter
3. Spencer Pigot
|ROW 2
4. Ed Jones
5. Colton Herta
6. Will Power
|ROW 3
7. Sebastian Bourdais
8. Josef Newgarden
9. Alexander Rossi
|ROW 4
10. Marco Andretti
11. Conor Daly
12. Helio Castroneves
|ROW 5
13. Marcus Ericsson
14. Takuma Sato
15. James Davison
|ROW 6
16. Tony Kanaan
17. Graham Rahal
18. Scott Dixon
|ROW 7
19. Oriol Servia
20. Charlie Kimball
21. JR Hildebrand
|ROW 8
22. Ryan Hunter-Reay
23. Santino Ferrucci
24. Matheus Leist
|ROW 9
25. Jack Harvey
26. Jordan King
27. Ben Hanley
|ROW 10
28. Zach Veach
29. Felix Rosenqvist
30. Pippa Mann
|ROW 11
31. Sage Karam
32. James Hinchcliffe
33. Kyle Kaiser
|BUMPED
|Fernando Alonso
|Max Chilton
|Patricio O'Ward
Indianapolis 500 live updates
Follow along for live updates from the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
-
-
-
-
-
-
