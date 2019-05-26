2019 Indianapolis 500 live updates, results, stream online: Simon Pagenaud starts from pole

Memorial Day weekend is set to bring us three of the biggest events in motorsports: The Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar, the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR and the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton won the first event of the day in F1, so now our attention shifts to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 

Simon Pagenaud won pole for the Indy 500, starting on the front row ahead of last year's winner, and Vegas favorite Will Power in the sixth position. The race is 200 laps and 500 miles long as drivers will look to drink the milk and kiss the bricks at the start-finish line. It is the 103rd running of the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing' at the Brickyard. 

How to watch the 2019 Indianapolis 500

  • Date: Sunday, May 26th
  • Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • TV: NBC
  • StreamingfuboTV (Try for free)
  • Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Indianapolis, Indiana

2019 Indianapolis 500 Starting Grid


ROW 1

1. Simon Pagenaud

2. Ed Carpenter

3. Spencer Pigot


ROW 2

4. Ed Jones

5. Colton Herta

6. Will Power


ROW 3

7. Sebastian Bourdais

8. Josef Newgarden

9. Alexander Rossi


ROW 4

10. Marco Andretti

11. Conor Daly

12. Helio Castroneves


ROW 5

13. Marcus Ericsson

14. Takuma Sato

15. James Davison


ROW 6

16. Tony Kanaan

17. Graham Rahal

18. Scott Dixon


ROW 7

19. Oriol Servia

20. Charlie Kimball

21. JR Hildebrand


ROW 8

22. Ryan Hunter-Reay

23. Santino Ferrucci

24. Matheus Leist


ROW 9 

25. Jack Harvey

26. Jordan King

27. Ben Hanley


ROW 10

28. Zach Veach

29. Felix Rosenqvist

30. Pippa Mann


ROW 11

31. Sage Karam

32. James Hinchcliffe

33. Kyle Kaiser


BUMPED
Fernando AlonsoMax ChiltonPatricio O'Ward

Indianapolis 500 live updates

