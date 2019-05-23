2019 Indianapolis 500 starting grid, live stream, TV schedule, times, odds: Simon Pagenaud to start from pole

Memorial Day weekend is set to bring us three of the biggest events in motorsports: The Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar, the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR and the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1.

Green flag for the Indy 500 is set to go off at 12:45pm ET on Sunday as Simon Pagenaud is will start from the pole on Row 1. Pagenaud is 7/1 to win the race while defending race winner Will Power shares the same odds, starting the race from the second row in the sixth position. Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso attempted to qualify for the event but failed and was bumped from the field.

The race is 200 laps and 500 miles long as drivers will look to drink the milk and kiss the bricks at the start-finish line. It is the 103rd running of the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing' at the Brickyard.

How to watch the 2019 Indianapolis 500

Date : Sunday, May 26th

: Sunday, May 26th Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV : NBC

: NBC Streaming : fuboTV (Try for free)

: fuboTV (Try for free) Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Indianapolis, Indiana

2019 Indianapolis 500 Starting Grid



ROW 1

1. Simon Pagenaud 2. Ed Carpenter 3. Spencer Pigot

ROW 2

4. Ed Jones 5. Colton Herta 6. Will Power

ROW 3

7. Sebastian Bourdais 8. Josef Newgarden 9. Alexander Rossi

ROW 4

10. Marco Andretti 11. Conor Daly 12. Helio Castroneves

ROW 5

13. Marcus Ericsson 14. Takuma Sato 15. James Davison

ROW 6

16. Tony Kanaan 17. Graham Rahal 18. Scott Dixon

ROW 7

19. Oriol Servia 20. Charlie Kimball 21. JR Hildebrand

ROW 8

22. Ryan Hunter-Reay 23. Santino Ferrucci 24. Matheus Leist

ROW 9

25. Jack Harvey 26. Jordan King 27. Ben Hanley

ROW 10

28. Zach Veach 29. Felix Rosenqvist 30. Pippa Mann

ROW 11

31. Sage Karam 32. James Hinchcliffe 33. Kyle Kaiser

BUMPED

Fernando Alonso Max Chilton Patricio O'Ward

Odds to win 2019 Indianapolis 500

Betting odds for the Indy 500 per Wesgate Superbook

Will Power (7/1)

Simon Pagenaud (7/1)

Alexander Rossi (8/1)

Josef Newgarden (8/1)

Scott Dixon (10/1)

Ed Carpenter (10/1)

Colton Herta (12/1)

Spencer Pigot (12/1)

Helio Castroneves (14/1)

Ryan Hunter-Reay (20/1)

Marco Andretti (20/1)

Sebastien Bourdais (20/1)

Ed Jones (20/1)

Graham Rahal (25/1)

Takuma Sato (25/1)

Tony Kanaan (30/1)

James Hinchcliffe (40/1)

Conor Daly (40/1)

Zach Veach (40/1)

Marcus Ericsson (50/1)

Felix Rosenqvist (60/1)

JR Hildebrand (60/1)

Matteus Leist (80/1)

Oriel Servia (80/1)

Jordan King (100/1)

James Davison (100/1)

Charlie Kimball (100/1)

Santino Ferrucci (200/1)

Jack Harvey (200/1)

Kyle Kaiser (500/1)

Ben Hanley (1000/1)

Pippa Mann (1000/1)

So who wins the 2019 Indy 500? And who should you be playing in daily fantasy? Head over to SportsLine.com for the latest from our expert Mike McClure, who has won over a million dollars in DFS.