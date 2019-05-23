2019 Indianapolis 500 starting grid, live stream, TV schedule, times, odds: Simon Pagenaud to start from pole
Here's everything you need to know for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500
Memorial Day weekend is set to bring us three of the biggest events in motorsports: The Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar, the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR and the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1.
Green flag for the Indy 500 is set to go off at 12:45pm ET on Sunday as Simon Pagenaud is will start from the pole on Row 1. Pagenaud is 7/1 to win the race while defending race winner Will Power shares the same odds, starting the race from the second row in the sixth position. Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso attempted to qualify for the event but failed and was bumped from the field.
The race is 200 laps and 500 miles long as drivers will look to drink the milk and kiss the bricks at the start-finish line. It is the 103rd running of the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing' at the Brickyard.
How to watch the 2019 Indianapolis 500
- Date: Sunday, May 26th
- Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Indianapolis, Indiana
2019 Indianapolis 500 Starting Grid
|ROW 1
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Ed Carpenter
3. Spencer Pigot
|ROW 2
4. Ed Jones
5. Colton Herta
6. Will Power
|ROW 3
7. Sebastian Bourdais
8. Josef Newgarden
9. Alexander Rossi
|ROW 4
10. Marco Andretti
11. Conor Daly
12. Helio Castroneves
|ROW 5
13. Marcus Ericsson
14. Takuma Sato
15. James Davison
|ROW 6
16. Tony Kanaan
17. Graham Rahal
18. Scott Dixon
|ROW 7
19. Oriol Servia
20. Charlie Kimball
21. JR Hildebrand
|ROW 8
22. Ryan Hunter-Reay
23. Santino Ferrucci
24. Matheus Leist
|ROW 9
25. Jack Harvey
26. Jordan King
27. Ben Hanley
|ROW 10
28. Zach Veach
29. Felix Rosenqvist
30. Pippa Mann
|ROW 11
31. Sage Karam
32. James Hinchcliffe
33. Kyle Kaiser
|BUMPED
|Fernando Alonso
|Max Chilton
|Patricio O'Ward
Odds to win 2019 Indianapolis 500
Betting odds for the Indy 500 per Wesgate Superbook
- Will Power (7/1)
- Simon Pagenaud (7/1)
- Alexander Rossi (8/1)
- Josef Newgarden (8/1)
- Scott Dixon (10/1)
- Ed Carpenter (10/1)
- Colton Herta (12/1)
- Spencer Pigot (12/1)
- Helio Castroneves (14/1)
- Ryan Hunter-Reay (20/1)
- Marco Andretti (20/1)
- Sebastien Bourdais (20/1)
- Ed Jones (20/1)
- Graham Rahal (25/1)
- Takuma Sato (25/1)
- Tony Kanaan (30/1)
- James Hinchcliffe (40/1)
- Conor Daly (40/1)
- Zach Veach (40/1)
- Marcus Ericsson (50/1)
- Felix Rosenqvist (60/1)
- JR Hildebrand (60/1)
- Matteus Leist (80/1)
- Oriel Servia (80/1)
- Jordan King (100/1)
- James Davison (100/1)
- Charlie Kimball (100/1)
- Santino Ferrucci (200/1)
- Jack Harvey (200/1)
- Kyle Kaiser (500/1)
- Ben Hanley (1000/1)
- Pippa Mann (1000/1)
So who wins the 2019 Indy 500? And who should you be playing in daily fantasy? Head over to SportsLine.com for the latest from our expert Mike McClure, who has won over a million dollars in DFS.
