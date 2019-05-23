2019 Indianapolis 500 starting grid, live stream, TV schedule, times, odds: Simon Pagenaud to start from pole

Here's everything you need to know for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500

Memorial Day weekend is set to bring us three of the biggest events in motorsports: The Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar, the Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR and the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1. 

Green flag for the Indy 500 is set to go off at 12:45pm ET on Sunday as Simon Pagenaud is will start from the pole on Row 1. Pagenaud is 7/1 to win the race while defending race winner Will Power shares the same odds, starting the race from the second row in the sixth position. Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso attempted to qualify for the event but failed and was bumped from the field. 

The race is 200 laps and 500 miles long as drivers will look to drink the milk and kiss the bricks at the start-finish line. It is the 103rd running of the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing' at the Brickyard. 

How to watch the 2019 Indianapolis 500

  • Date: Sunday, May 26th
  • Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Streaming: fuboTV
  • Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Indianapolis, Indiana

2019 Indianapolis 500 Starting Grid


ROW 1

1. Simon Pagenaud

2. Ed Carpenter

3. Spencer Pigot


ROW 2

4. Ed Jones

5. Colton Herta

6. Will Power


ROW 3

7. Sebastian Bourdais

8. Josef Newgarden

9. Alexander Rossi


ROW 4

10. Marco Andretti

11. Conor Daly

12. Helio Castroneves


ROW 5

13. Marcus Ericsson

14. Takuma Sato

15. James Davison


ROW 6

16. Tony Kanaan

17. Graham Rahal

18. Scott Dixon


ROW 7

19. Oriol Servia

20. Charlie Kimball

21. JR Hildebrand


ROW 8

22. Ryan Hunter-Reay

23. Santino Ferrucci

24. Matheus Leist


ROW 9 

25. Jack Harvey

26. Jordan King

27. Ben Hanley


ROW 10

28. Zach Veach

29. Felix Rosenqvist

30. Pippa Mann


ROW 11

31. Sage Karam

32. James Hinchcliffe

33. Kyle Kaiser


BUMPED
Fernando AlonsoMax ChiltonPatricio O'Ward

Odds to win 2019 Indianapolis 500

Betting odds for the Indy 500 per Wesgate Superbook

  • Will Power (7/1)
  • Simon Pagenaud (7/1)
  • Alexander Rossi (8/1)
  • Josef Newgarden (8/1)
  • Scott Dixon (10/1)
  • Ed Carpenter (10/1)
  • Colton Herta (12/1)
  • Spencer Pigot (12/1)
  • Helio Castroneves (14/1)
  • Ryan Hunter-Reay (20/1)
  • Marco Andretti (20/1)
  • Sebastien Bourdais (20/1)
  • Ed Jones (20/1)
  • Graham Rahal (25/1)
  • Takuma Sato (25/1)
  • Tony Kanaan (30/1)
  • James Hinchcliffe (40/1)
  • Conor Daly (40/1)
  • Zach Veach (40/1)
  • Marcus Ericsson (50/1)
  • Felix Rosenqvist (60/1)
  • JR Hildebrand (60/1)
  • Matteus Leist (80/1)
  • Oriel Servia (80/1)
  • Jordan King (100/1)
  • James Davison (100/1)
  • Charlie Kimball (100/1)
  • Santino Ferrucci (200/1)
  • Jack Harvey (200/1)
  • Kyle Kaiser (500/1)
  • Ben Hanley (1000/1)
  • Pippa Mann (1000/1)

