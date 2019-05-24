2019 Indy 500 odds, picks, projections: Computer model backing Spencer Pigot, fading Ed Carpenter

The 2019 Indy 500 gets underway on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. ET with the biggest names in IndyCar like Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Helio Castroneves among the drivers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The latest 2019 Indy 500 odds list Power, the defending champion, as one of the co-favorites at 7-1. He's joined on top of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 odds board by Simon Pagenaud, who won the Grand Prix of Indianapolis earlier this month and has four top-10 finishes this season. Newgarden, Alexander Rossi and Ed Carpenter are all close behind at 8-1 and will be popular Indy 500 2019 plays. Before you make any 2019 Indy 500 picks for the 103rd running of this prestigious race, you should see the IndyCar predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary computer model has a proven record in multiple sports. It takes factors such as recent result and track history into account to come up with most accurate IndyCar projections imaginable. And at the 2018 Indy 500, it correctly called five of the top 10 drivers, giving anybody who took its advice plenty of strong value selections.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks like Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Big racing events like the Indianapolis 500 are in his blood. Now that the 2019 Indy 500 grid is locked, his model has simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One of the 2019 Indy 500 picks we'll give away: The model is fading Carpenter, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1. In fact, the model says Carpenter barely cracks the top five at the Brickyard. The owner of Ed Carpenter Racing has three career IndyCar wins, the last coming in 2014 at the Firestone 600.

He's known for his strong qualifying at this event and he'll begin second in 2019. But even though he's been a top-two qualifier five of the last seven years, he only has one top-five finish during that span, a second-place run last year. There are far better values in this loaded 2019 Indy 500 field than the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay.

Another shocker: Spencer Pigot makes a strong run at the title despite going off as a long shot at 12-1 odds. Pigot is coming off a strong top-five run at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and showed plenty of speed in 2019 Indy 500 qualifying, taking the third position with a top speed of 229.826 MPH. He'll start from the front row and has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Indy 500 leaderboard in a hurry, so he's a value pick to put on your radar.

The model also says four other drivers with odds of 12-1 or longer makes a serious run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Will Power 7-1

Simon Pagenaud 7-1

Josef Newgarden 8-1

Alexander Rossi 8-1

Ed Carpenter 8-1

Scott Dixon 12-1

Colton Herta 12-1

Spencer Pigot 12-1

Helio Castroneves 14-1

Sebastien Bourdais 18-1

Marco Andretti 20-1

Ryan Hunter-Reay 20-1

Ed Jones 20-1

Tony Kanaan 25-1

Graham Rahal 25-1

Takuma Sato 25-1

Marcus Ericsson 40-1

James Hinchcliffe 40-1

Conor Daly 40-1

Zach Veach 40-1