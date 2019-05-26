2019 Indy 500 odds, picks, projections: Proven model backing Scott Dixon, fading Ed Carpenter

The 103rd edition of the Indy 500 gets underway at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 26, as the world's top drivers descend upon Indianapolis Motor Speedway in hopes of being crowned champion. The 2019 Indy 500, also known as the The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, will feature a star-studded field of drivers looking to knock off defending champion Will Power. Power enters Sunday's race as one of the co-favorites, alongside Simon Pagenaud, at 7-1 in the latest 2019 Indy 500 odds. But a loaded 2019 Indianapolis 500 field that includes past champions such as Alexander Rossi (8-1), Scott Dixon (12-1), Takuma Sato (25-1) and Tony Kanaan (25-1) will all be in heavy pursuit. With so many big names competing in such a historic race, you'll definitely want to see the latest IndyCar predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model before locking in any 2019 Indy 500 picks of your own.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary computer model has a proven record in multiple sports. It takes factors such as recent result and track history into account to come up with most accurate IndyCar projections imaginable. And at the 2018 Indy 500, it correctly called five of the top 10 drivers, giving anybody who took its advice plenty of strong value selections.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks like Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Big racing events like the Indianapolis 500 are in his blood. Now that the 2019 Indy 500 grid is locked, his model has simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One of the 2019 Indy 500 picks we'll give away: The model is fading Carpenter, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1. In fact, the model says Carpenter barely cracks the top five at the Brickyard. The owner of Ed Carpenter Racing has three career IndyCar wins, the last coming in 2014 at the Firestone 600.

He's known for his strong qualifying at this event and he'll begin second in 2019. But even though he's been a top-two qualifier five of the last seven years, he only has one top-five finish during that span, a second-place run last year. There are far better values in this loaded 2019 Indy 500 field than the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay.

Another shocker the model is predicting for the 2019 Indianapolis 500: Dixon makes a strong run at the title despite going off at 12-1 Indy 500 odds.

Dixon has been extremely impressive this season, finishing inside the top three in four of his five IndyCar starts. Those results have catapulted him up the IndyCar Series standings. He currently sits in second place behind Josef Newgarden, and he'll lean on his past experiences at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in hopes of overtaking Newgarden and winning his second career Indy 500.

Dixon was victorious at the 2008 Indy 500 and has had plenty of success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway throughout his career, finishing in the top six in nine of his 16 starts. His track record shows he has the ability to climb the Indy 500 leaderboard quickly, so confidently lock him in at a 12-1 discount for Sunday afternoon.

The model also says four other drivers with odds of 12-1 or longer makes a serious run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Indianapolis 500? And which long shots stun IndyCar? Check out the current 2019 Indy 500 odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that has simulated this event 10,000 times and crushed its picks last year.

Will Power 7-1

Simon Pagenaud 7-1

Josef Newgarden 8-1

Alexander Rossi 8-1

Ed Carpenter 8-1

Scott Dixon 12-1

Colton Herta 12-1

Spencer Pigot 12-1

Helio Castroneves 14-1

Sebastien Bourdais 18-1

Marco Andretti 20-1

Ryan Hunter-Reay 20-1

Ed Jones 20-1

Tony Kanaan 25-1

Graham Rahal 25-1

Takuma Sato 25-1

Marcus Ericsson 40-1

James Hinchcliffe 40-1

Conor Daly 40-1

Zach Veach 40-1