2019 Jim Dandy Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Picks from expert who nailed Derby prep races

Competition is expected to be fierce on Saturday when a field of six three-year-olds, led by Preakness Stakes winner War of Will, enters the starting gate for the 2019 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Park. Post time is 6:51 p.m. ET. Four of the six horses in the field competed in the Triple Crown, including War of Will, the Mark Casse-trained colt and favorite in the latest 2019 Jim Dandy Stakes odds at 6-5. Tacitus, runner-up at the Belmont Stakes and third at the Kentucky Derby, is next on the board at 5-1, followed by six-time stakes race runner Tax (6-1), who finished fourth at the Belmont. The wild card Mihos (8-1) has raced just once since February and wasn't spectacular in his return race May, but crushed the field at the Mucho Macho Man Stakes in January. Peter Pan Stakes winner Global Campaign (10-1) and Oaklawn Invitational winner Laughing Fox (10-1) round out a star-studded field. With so many contenders in the race, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling before making any 2019 Jim Dandy Stakes picks of your own.

War of Will 6-5

Tacitus 5-1

Tax 6-1

Mihos 8-1

Global Campaign 10-1

Laughing Fox 10-1