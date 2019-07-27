2019 Jim Dandy Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Picks from proven expert who nailed Derby prep races

Preakness Stakes winner War of Will highlights a star-studded field for the 2019 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Park. The $600,000 showdown hits the New York track on Saturday, July 27 with a post time of 6:51 p.m. ET. It's a relatively small field of six horses, but all of them are at 10-1 odds or lower, all have victories on their resume and all but two competed in Triple Crown races. The group is led by War of Will, the morning line favorite at 6-5 Jim Dandy Stakes odds. But every horse in the field is considered a contender to win. Tacitus, a three-time race winner who took second at the Belmont Stakes and third at the Kentucky Derby, is at 5-1 odds, while Tax, who was fourth at the Belmont, is 6-1. Mihos, who didn't compete in the Kentucky Derby series but won the big Mucho Macho Man Stakes in January, is at 8-1. The final horses at 10-1 odds include Global Campaign, who has won three of his four career races, and Laughing Fox, a two-time winner who won the Oaklawn Invitational and was fifth at the Preakness. Before making any 2019 Jim Dandy Stakes picks or predictions of your own, you'll want to see what Jody Demling has to say about the race.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has scored big on some of the biggest races so far this year. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes.

In May, he scored his exotics in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. He's also hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the entire 2019 Jim Dandy Stakes lineup and released where he says every horse will finish.

One surprise: Demling does not have War of Will at the top of his 2019 Jim Dandy Stakes leaderboard. War of Will proved what he can do when he rallied around the final turn to win the Preakness Stakes. But the Mark Casse horse followed that up with a ninth-place dud at the Belmont Stakes on June, his most-recent start.

War of Will also won the Risen Star and Lecomte Stakes races, but settled for seventh at the Kentucky Derby and was ninth at the Louisiana Derby. At odds nearing even money, Demling says choosing the inconsistent War of Will to win is a risk with the level of competition he'll face at Saratoga.

War of Will 6-5

Tacitus 5-1

Tax 6-1

Mihos 8-1

Global Campaign 10-1

Laughing Fox 10-1