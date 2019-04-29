2019 Kentucky Derby: All 144 winners in the history of the race, from Justify to Aristides
The Run for the Roses is considered the world's biggest race
The 2019 Run for the Roses will be the 145th installment of the Kentucky Derby. The Derby is the first leg of the Triple Crown, one of America's oldest races and one of the most bet-on sporting events in the world. All of this to say: It's a really big deal, and the horses that win it go down in the annals of history.
In 2019, another horse will join those ranks. Will it be Omaha Beach, ridden by two-time Derby winner Mike Smith? Or will trainer Bob Baffert get his sixth Kentucky Derby win with either Roadster, Game Winner or Improbable? We can't know for sure, but with 20 horses racing, it has a chance to go down to the wire as it it so often does.
Wondering which long shot will hit the board and who is going to win at Churchill Downs? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby winner, long shot contenders, and a prediction of the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles.
Winning this annual event immortalizes the victorious jockey and horse. Some of these horses took it a step further, going on to win Triple Crowns. Here is a list of every Kentucky Derby winner -- all 144 of them.
- 2018: Justify
- 2017: Always Dreaming
- 2016: Nyquist
- 2015: American Pharoah
- 2014: California Chrome
- 2013: Orb
- 2012: I'll Have Another
- 2011: Animal Kingdom
- 2010: Super Saver
- 2009: Mine That Bird
- 2008: Big Brown
- 2007: Street Sense
- 2006: Barbaro
- 2005: Giacomo
- 2004: Smarty Jones
- 2003: Funny Cide
- 2002: War Emblem
- 2001: Monarchos
- 2000: Fusaichi Pegasus
- 1999: Charismatic
- 1998: Real Quiet
- 1997: Silver Charm
- 1996: Grindstone
- 1995: Thunder Gulch
- 1994: Go For Gin
- 1993: Sea Hero
- 1992: Lil E. Tee
- 1991: Strike the Gold
- 1990: Unbridled
- 1989: Sunday Silence
- 1988: Winning Colors
- 1987: Alysheba
- 1986: Ferdinand
- 1985: Spend a Buck
- 1984: Swale
- 1983: Sunny's Halo
- 1982: Gato Del Sol
- 1981: Pleasant Colony
- 1980: Genuine Risk
- 1979: Spectacular Bid
- 1978: Affirmed
- 1977: Seattle Slew
- 1976: Bold Forbes
- 1975: Foolish Pleasure
- 1974: Cannonade
- 1973: Secretariat
- 1972: Riva Ridge
- 1971: Canonero II
- 1970: Dust Commander
- 1969: Majestic Prince
- 1968: Forward Pass
- 1967: Proud Clarion
- 1966: Kauai King
- 1965: Lucky Debonair
- 1964: Northern Dancer
- 1963: Chateaugay
- 1962: Decidedly
- 1961: Carry Back
- 1960: Venetian Way
- 1959: Tomy Lee
- 1958: Tim Tam
- 1957: Iron Liege
- 1956: Needles
- 1955: Swaps
- 1954: Determine
- 1953: Dark Star
- 1952: Hill Gail
- 1951: Count Turf
- 1950: Middleground
- 1949: Ponder
- 1948: Citation
- 1947: Jet Pilot
- 1946: Assault
- 1945: Hoop Jr.
- 1944: Pensive
- 1943: Count Fleet
- 1942: Shut Out
- 1941: Whirlaway
- 1940: Gallahadion
- 1939: Johnstown
- 1938: Lawrin
- 1937: War Admiral
- 1936: Bold Venture
- 1935: Omaha
- 1934: Cavalcade
- 1933: Brokers Tip
- 1932: Burgoo King
- 1931: Twenty Grand
- 1930: Gallant Fox
- 1929: Clyde Van Dusen
- 1928: Reigh Count
- 1927: Whiskery
- 1926: Bubbling Over
- 1925: Flying Ebony
- 1924: Black Gold
- 1923: Zev
- 1922: Morvich
- 1921: Behave Yourself
- 1920: Paul Jones
- 1919: Sir Barton
- 1918: Exterminator
- 1917: Omar Khayyam
- 1916: George Smith
- 1915: Regret
- 1914: Old Rosebud
- 1913: Donerail
- 1912: Worth
- 1911: Meridian
- 1910: Donau
- 1909: Wintergreen
- 1908: Stone Strett
- 1907: Pink Star
- 1906: Sir Huon
- 1905: Agile
- 1904: Elwood
- 1903: Judge Himes
- 1902: Alan-a-Dale
- 1901: HIs Eminence
- 1900: Lieut. Gibson
- 1899: Manuel
- 1898: Plaudit
- 1897: Typhoon II
- 1896: Ben Brush
- 1895: Halma
- 1894: Chant
- 1893: Lookout
- 1892: Azra
- 1891: Kingman
- 1890: Riley
- 1889: Spokane
- 1888: Macbeth II
- 1887: Montrose
- 1886: Ben Ali
- 1885: Joe Cotton
- 1884: Buchanan
- 1883: Leonatus
- 1882: Apollo
- 1881: Hindoo
- 1880: Fonso
- 1879: Lord Murphy
- 1878: Day Star
- 1877: Baden-Baden
- 1876: Vagrant
- 1875: Aristides
-
Kentucky Derby odds, Improbable picks
Jody Demling just entered his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks for every horse
-
Kentucky Derby horses, trainers, jockeys
Here are the horses to look at ahead of this year's Derby
-
Top 5 Kentucky Derby finishes
From Secretariat to Mind That Bird, the Derby is filled with unforgettable moments
-
Kentucky Derby odds, picks, best bets
Jody Demling has called the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Oaks all but once in the last...
-
Kentucky Derby odds, best picks, lineup
Hank Goldberg predicted the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes last year
-
How to watch the 2019 London Marathon
Everything you need to know to catch the UK's famous long-distance race