2019 Kentucky Derby: Horse names, jockeys and trainers at Churchill Downs
Here are the horses to look at ahead of this year's Derby
The Kentucky Derby is approaching quickly and the field is still large for hopefuls. There are 20 horses vying for the first leg of the Triple Crown, in a race that is always highly-anticipated.
In order to know the Derby you have to know the horses. Here are the top 20 projected horses in the field ahead of Tuesday's draw. Famed trainer Bob Baffert has a few horses in this race, while hall of fame jockey Mike Smith will be riding Omaha Beach.
Omaha Beach
- Jockey: Mike Smith
- Trainer: Richard E. Mandella
Roadster
- Jockey: Florent Geroux
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
Improbable
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
Maximum Security
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: Jason Servis
Game Winner
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
Tacitus
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Trainer: William I. Mott
By My Standards
- Jockey: Gabriel Saez
- Trainer: W. Bret Calhoun
War of Will
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- Trainer: Mark E. Casse
Code of Honor
- Jockey: John Velasquez
- Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III
Vekoma
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Trainer: George Weaver
Spinoff
- Jockey: Manny Franco
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Win Win Win
- Jockey: Julian Pimentel
- Trainer: Michael J. Trombetta
Haikal
- Jockey: Rajiv Maragh
- Trainer: Kiaran P. McLaughlin
Long Range Toddy
- Jockey: Jon Court
- Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
Cutting Humor
- Jockey: Unknown as of Monday morning
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Tax
- Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- Trainer: Danny Gargen
Country House
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Trainer: William I. Mott
Gray Magician
- Jockey: Unknown as of Monday morning
- Trainer: Peter Miller
Master Fencer
- Jockey: Julien Leparoux
- Trainer: Koichi Tsunada
Plus Que Parfait
- Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
- Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh
