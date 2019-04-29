2019 Kentucky Derby: Horse names, jockeys and trainers at Churchill Downs

Here are the horses to look at ahead of this year's Derby

The Kentucky Derby is approaching quickly and the field is still large for hopefuls. There are 20 horses vying for the first leg of the Triple Crown, in a race that is always highly-anticipated.

In order to know the Derby you have to know the horses. Here are the top 20 projected horses in the field ahead of Tuesday's draw. Famed trainer Bob Baffert has a few horses in this race, while hall of fame jockey Mike Smith will be riding Omaha Beach.

Omaha Beach

  • Jockey: Mike Smith
  • Trainer: Richard E. Mandella

Roadster

  • Jockey: Florent Geroux
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert

Improbable

  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert

Maximum Security

  • Jockey: Luis Saez
  • Trainer: Jason Servis

Game Winner

  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert

Tacitus

  • Jockey: Jose Ortiz
  • Trainer: William I. Mott

By My Standards

  • Jockey: Gabriel Saez
  • Trainer: W. Bret Calhoun

War of Will

  • Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
  • Trainer: Mark E. Casse

Code of Honor

  • Jockey: John Velasquez
  • Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III

Vekoma

  • Jockey: Javier Castellano
  • Trainer: George Weaver

Spinoff

  • Jockey: Manny Franco
  • Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Win Win Win

  • Jockey: Julian Pimentel
  • Trainer: Michael J. Trombetta

Haikal

  • Jockey: Rajiv Maragh
  • Trainer: Kiaran P. McLaughlin

Long Range Toddy

  • Jockey: Jon Court
  • Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Cutting Humor

  • Jockey: Unknown as of Monday morning
  • Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Tax

  • Jockey: Junior Alvarado
  • Trainer: Danny Gargen

Country House

  • Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • Trainer: William I. Mott

Gray Magician

  • Jockey: Unknown as of Monday morning
  • Trainer: Peter Miller

Master Fencer

  • Jockey: Julien Leparoux
  • Trainer: Koichi Tsunada

Plus Que Parfait

  • Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
  • Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh
