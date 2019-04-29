2019 Kentucky Derby: Horse names, jockeys and trainers at Churchill Downs

The Kentucky Derby is approaching quickly and the field is still large for hopefuls. There are 20 horses vying for the first leg of the Triple Crown, in a race that is always highly-anticipated.

In order to know the Derby you have to know the horses. Here are the top 20 projected horses in the field ahead of Tuesday's draw. Famed trainer Bob Baffert has a few horses in this race, while hall of fame jockey Mike Smith will be riding Omaha Beach.

Omaha Beach

Jockey: Mike Smith

Trainer: Richard E. Mandella

Roadster

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Improbable

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.



Trainer: Bob Baffert



Maximum Security

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Jason Servis

Game Winner

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Tacitus

Jockey: Jose Ortiz



Trainer: William I. Mott

By My Standards

Jockey: Gabriel Saez



Trainer: W. Bret Calhoun

War of Will

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione



Trainer: Mark E. Casse

Code of Honor



Jockey: John Velasquez

Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III

Vekoma

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: George Weaver

Spinoff

Jockey: Manny Franco

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Win Win Win

Jockey: Julian Pimentel

Trainer: Michael J. Trombetta

Haikal

Jockey: Rajiv Maragh



Trainer: Kiaran P. McLaughlin



Long Range Toddy

Jockey: Jon Court

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Cutting Humor

Jockey: Unknown as of Monday morning

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Tax

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Trainer: Danny Gargen

Country House

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: William I. Mott

Gray Magician

Jockey: Unknown as of Monday morning

Trainer: Peter Miller

Master Fencer



Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Trainer: Koichi Tsunada

Plus Que Parfait