2019 Kentucky Derby: Horse names, jockeys, trainers at Churchill Downs

Here are the horses to keep an eye on ahead of this year's Derby

The Kentucky Derby field is still large for hopefuls. There are 20 horses vying for the first leg of the Triple Crown, after opening favorite Omaha Beach was scratched on Wednesday.

In order to know the Derby you have to know who is running, so here are each of the horses in the field. Famed trainer Bob Baffert, who's horses have won the Derby five times, has a few horses in this race.

Which horse is going to win the Kentucky Derby? What huge long shot will hit the board? Visit SportsLine now to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles.

Game Winner

Roadster

  • Jockey: Florent Geroux
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert

Improbable

  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert

Maximum Security

  • Jockey: Luis Saez
  • Trainer: Jason Servis

Tacitus

  • Jockey: Jose Ortiz
  • Trainer: William I. Mott

Code of Honor

  • Jockey: John Velasquez
  • Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III

Win Win Win

  • Jockey: Julian Pimentel
  • Trainer: Michael J. Trombetta

By My Standards

  • Jockey: Gabriel Saez
  • Trainer: W. Bret Calhoun

War of Will

  • Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
  • Trainer: Mark E. Casse

Vekoma

  • Jockey: Javier Castellano
  • Trainer: George Weaver

Tax

  • Jockey: Junior Alvarado
  • Trainer: Danny Gargen

Spinoff

  • Jockey: Manny Franco
  • Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Long Range Toddy

  • Jockey: Jon Court
  • Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Bodexpress

  • Jockey: Chris Landeros
  • Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Cutting Humor

  • Jockey: Corey Lanerie
  • Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Country House

  • Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • Trainer: William I. Mott

Plus Que Parfait

  • Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
  • Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh

Gray Magician

  • Jockey: Unknown as of Monday morning
  • Trainer: Peter Miller

Master Fencer

  • Jockey: Julien Leparoux
  • Trainer: Koichi Tsunada
Our Latest Stories