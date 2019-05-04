2019 Kentucky Derby: Live blog, live updates, how to watch, stream, updated odds
Catch live coverage of the 145th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs
It's finally time to decide who's going to wear this year's garland of roses at Churchill Downs.
After much anticipation, the 2019 Kentucky Derby is here. A year after Justify conquered a muddy track to kick off his Triple Crown run, five-time Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert is back with three favorites atop the field for the 145th running. And despite some rainy forecasts, the excitement is high to see whether anyone can top Baffert's contenders in Louisville.
With morning-line favorite Omaha Beach dropping out of the race with a breathing issue, Baffert's Game Winner headlines his trio of favored Thoroughbreds set to take the track on Saturday evening. Among the other candidates to take this year's world-famous race are Tacitus, who is trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott; and Maximum Security, who won the Florida Derby.
Keep it locked right here for live coverage of Saturday's action, including the big race, which is set for a 6:50 p.m. ET post time:
2019 Kentucky Derby live blog
How to watch the Kentucky Derby
Date: Saturday, May 4
Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET
Location: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)
TV: NBC
Stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV (Try for free)
Updated Kentucky Derby odds
|HORSE
|ODDS
Maximum Security
9/2
Improbable
5/1
Tacitus
5/1
Game Winner
6/1
Roadster
10/1
Code of Honor
13/1
Win Win Win
15/1
By My Standards
15/1
War of Will
17/1
Vekoma
22/1
Cutting Humor
24/1
Gray Magician
31/1
Tax
35/1
Long Range Toddy
49/1
Spinoff
50/1
Master Fencer
52/1
Plus Que Parfait
55/1
Country House
62/1
|Bodexpress
|99/1
-
Kentucky Derby horses, trainers, jockeys
Here are the horses to keep an eye on ahead of this year's Derby
-
