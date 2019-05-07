2019 Kentucky Derby: Maximum Security likely won't get help from state courts after failed appeal

The Kentucky Racing Commission ruled Monday that it would not overturn the unprecedented Kentucky Derby disqualification of first-place finisher Maximum Security, and it appears the state of Kentucky would do the same if given the chance.

As the Louisville Courier Journal reported Tuesday, history suggests any further appeal by Maximum Security to Kentucky courts would be met with deference to the stewards who disqualified the horse in the first place.

"No horse owner has ever successfully appealed the outcome of a horse race in a Kentucky court," according to the newspaper. "And successful appeals of stewards' decisions are rare nationally, according to experts on equine law."

State regulations give strict authority to the horse racing stewards, Wolfson added, saying their decisions "shall not be subject to appeal."

So even if an additional appeal goes to court, the stewards will have the final say because they are "experts on horse racing."

As CBS News reported this week, the Kentucky Racing Commission used a similar stance in denying the appeal by Maximum Security's team, saying "the track officials' ruling is not subject to appeal."

Maximum Security appeared to have a wire-to-wire victory at Saturday's Derby, but nearly 20 minutes after being crowned champion, stewards ruled that he had interfered with other horses along Churchill Downs' sloppy track. It marked the first disqualification of a Kentucky Derby champion due to a track infraction in the event's 145-year history.