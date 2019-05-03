2019 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles gives picks

The 2019 Kentucky Derby has turned into Bob Baffert versus the field. The five-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer is loaded entering Saturday's 145th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs after morning line favorite Omaha Beach bowed out with a breathing issue. Baffert now has the top three favorites in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds, including Breeders' Cup Juvenile champ Game Winner, who's going off at 9-2. The top 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders not trained by Baffert are led by Wood Memorial winner Tacitus (8-1), who's trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, and Jason Servis trainee Maximum Security (8-1), who won the Florida Derby. Mott, the trainer of two-time Horse of the Year Cigar, has won more than 4,900 races as a trainer, but has never taken down the Kentucky Derby. Servis won at an elite 30 percent rate last year, better than Baffert and Todd Pletcher, but also has never earned the garland of roses. The 2019 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:46 p.m. ET. With such a wide open field entering the starting gate, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before placing any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a strong track record.





Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup set, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Roadster, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1 Kentucky Derby odds. In fact, he says Roadster doesn't even crack the top five.

Though the Bob Baffert trainee is coming off a gutty half-length win in the Santa Anita Derby over stablemate Game Winner, Roadster ran 38 feet less than Game Winner, who was wide on both turns. On Tuesday, Roadster drew post No. 17 for the Derby, which could lead to a much wider trip than the one he had at Santa Anita. That could spell danger for anyone choosing to pay the 6-1 premium he's commanding.

In addition, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith passed on the opportunity to ride Roadster in the Kentucky Derby 2019 to jump on Omaha Beach. Smith will be replaced by Florent Geroux, who will be riding Roadster for the first time.

Instead, Demling is high on By My Standards, a long shot at 15-1 Kentucky Derby odds. As early as last year, trainer Bret Calhoun always considered the son of Goldencents one of the most talented horses in his barn. However, By My Standards went winless in his first three starts.

The colt finally broke through with a victory in February in a maiden special weight race at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans. He returned one month later with a career-best performance by winning the Louisiana Derby, outrunning Spinoff, who is also in the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup. Calhoun says the light bulb has finally turned on for By My Standards, and his morning workouts seem to have confirmed that. Trackside observers across the board have raved over how the colt has trained in the shadows of the twin spires at Churchill Downs and believe he's ready to run his best race at the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Game Winner - 9-2

Roadster - 5-1

Improbable - 5-1

Maximum Security - 8-1

Tacitus - 8-1

Code of Honor - 12-1

Win Win Win - 12-1

War of Will - 15-1

By My Standards - 15-1

Tax - 20-1

Vekoma - 15-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Bodexpress - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1