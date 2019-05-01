2019 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles makes picks

Three Hall of Fame trainers will try to capture the biggest prize in horse racing for the first time when the country's top three-year-olds enter the starting gate for the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Richard Mandella (2,134 career wins), Bill Mott (4,908) and Steve Asmussen (8,409) have won 15,451 races between them, but are 0-for-33 in the Run for the Roses. Mandella enters the Kentucky Derby 2019 with the best shot of snapping that streak according to the latest odds. He's the trainer of Omaha Beach, the 4-1 favorite in the live 2019 Kentucky Derby odds. The colt has won three straight races, including the prestigious Arkansas Derby, and has impressed trackside observers over the last week at Churchill Downs. The 2019 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday and the eyes of the entire horse racing world will be tuned in. With 20 horses to choose from, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before placing any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup set, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Roadster, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds. In fact, he says Roadster doesn't even crack the top five.

Though the Bob Baffert trainee is coming off a gutty half-length win in the Santa Anita Derby over stablemate Game Winner, Roadster ran 38 feet less than Game Winner, who was wide on both turns. On Tuesday, Roadster drew post No. 17 for the Derby, which could lead to a much wider trip than the one he had at Santa Anita. That could spell danger for anyone choosing to pay the 6-1 premium he's commanding.

In addition, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith passed on the opportunity to ride Roadster in the Kentucky Derby 2019 to jump on Omaha Beach. Smith will be replaced by Florent Geroux, who will be riding Roadster for the first time.

Instead, Demling is high on War of Will, a long shot at 20-1 Kentucky Derby odds. The Mark Casse trainee started his career on grass and finished fifth in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. After switching to dirt, he won three straight races, including the Lecomte Stakes and Risen Star Stakes at the Fair Grounds, and was ranked among the top 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders. However, in the Louisiana Derby, he suffered a setback soon after leaving the starting gate and finished ninth.

Casse has since said the horse is healthy entering the 2019 Kentucky Derby, and War of Will has been training normally. He has been the fastest horse in three straight morning workouts and is thriving under the twin spires of Churchill Downs. Even though no horse has won from the No. 1 post since 1986, War of Will has the early speed to overcome the rail and should be at or near the lead. That running style has won the last five editions of the Kentucky Derby, and Saturday's race doesn't have many wire-to-wire speedballs for him to compete with.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Omaha Beach - 4-1

Game Winner - 5-1

Roadster - 6-1

Improbable - 6-1

Maximum Security - 10-1

Tacitus - 10-1

Code of Honor - 15-1

Win Win Win - 15-1

War of Will - 20-1

Tax - 20-1

By My Standards - 20-1

Vekoma - 20-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Haikal - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1