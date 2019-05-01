2019 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles releases picks

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is just days away and the 145th Run for the Roses was turned upside down on Wednesday with news that the morning-line favorite, Omaha Beach, is scratched from the race. Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella announced that Omaha Beach is dealing with a trapped epiglottis, which would impact his ability to breathe while running the Kentucky Derby 2019. Omaha Beach had previously been listed at 4-1, but Game Winner is now the favorite at 9-2 in the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds from Churchill Downs. He's one of three Bob Baffert horses now listed at the top of the updated Kentucky Derby odds board with Omaha Beach out, along with Improbable (5-1) and Roadster (5-1). With so much changing, make sure to see the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling before post time at 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup set, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Roadster, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1 Kentucky Derby odds. In fact, he says Roadster doesn't even crack the top five.

Though the Bob Baffert trainee is coming off a gutty half-length win in the Santa Anita Derby over stablemate Game Winner, Roadster ran 38 feet less than Game Winner, who was wide on both turns. On Tuesday, Roadster drew post No. 17 for the Derby, which could lead to a much wider trip than the one he had at Santa Anita. That could spell danger for anyone choosing to pay the 6-1 premium he's commanding.

In addition, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith passed on the opportunity to ride Roadster in the Kentucky Derby 2019 to jump on Omaha Beach. Smith will be replaced by Florent Geroux, who will be riding Roadster for the first time.

Instead, Demling is high on Cutting Humor, a long shot at 30-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winner Todd Pletcher, Cutting Humor surprised by winning his last start at the Sunland Derby with a strong run that made his seventh-place finish in his prior start look like an anomaly. Then he arrived at Churchill Downs looking as if he's improved considerably since his win at Sunland Park on March 24.

Cutting Humor is as consistent as they come. In fact, he has finished out of the top three only once. And even that poor result, which came in the Southwest Stakes, can be excused. He was wiped out on the first turn of that race and forced to run wide. Demling added that Cutting Humor looked like he had "filled out some" and has impressed under the twin spires.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Game Winner - 9-2

Roadster - 5-1

Improbable - 5-1

Maximum Security - 8-1

Tacitus - 8-1

Code of Honor - 12-1

Win Win Win - 12-1

War of Will - 15-1

By My Standards - 15-1

Tax - 20-1

Vekoma - 15-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Haikal - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Bodexpress - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1