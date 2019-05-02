2019 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles reveals picks

California-based horses have dominated the Run for the Roses in recent years, and they enter the 2019 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs with a strong chance to continue their success. Horses from the Golden State have won four of the last five Derbies, and the only non-Californian to win during that time was Always Dreaming in 2017. On Saturday, the West Coast has the top three favorites in the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds. In fact, California could have had the top four, but the Richard Mandella-trained Omaha Beach scratched with entrapped epiglottis. Now, three 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders trained by Bob Baffert top the odds board: Game Winner (9-2), Improbable (5-1) and Roadster (5-1). Post time is 6:46 p.m. ET, with the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby weather calling for a 50 percent chance of rain. With such a wide open 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup entering the starting gate for the 145th Run for the Roses, a little expert advice can go a long way. That's why you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before placing any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup set, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Roadster, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1 Kentucky Derby odds. In fact, he says Roadster doesn't even crack the top five.

Though the Bob Baffert trainee is coming off a gutty half-length win in the Santa Anita Derby over stablemate Game Winner, Roadster ran 38 feet less than Game Winner, who was wide on both turns. On Tuesday, Roadster drew post No. 17 for the Derby, which could lead to a much wider trip than the one he had at Santa Anita. That could spell danger for anyone choosing to pay the 6-1 premium he's commanding.

In addition, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith passed on the opportunity to ride Roadster in the Kentucky Derby 2019 to jump on Omaha Beach. Smith will be replaced by Florent Geroux, who will be riding Roadster for the first time.

Instead, Demling is high on Win Win Win, a long shot at 12-1 Kentucky Derby odds. The son of Hat Trick has been fast since winning his debut in November. He ended his two-year-old season with a runner-up finish in the Heft Stakes to Alwaysmining, who has won six straight races and is expected to be one of the favorites for the Preakness. Then, in Win Win Win's first start this year, the colt set a track record while winning the Pasco Stakes.

Though he has not found the winner's circle since, he closed strongly in both the Tampa Bay Derby and Blue Grass Stakes. He impressed in the latter even though he didn't cross the finish line first. Once more than eight lengths back, Win Win Win was forced to steady just as he was making a dramatic rally, but still finished second on a track that was favoring speed. If he can avoid traffic on Saturday, he's a strong target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Game Winner - 9-2

Roadster - 5-1

Improbable - 5-1

Maximum Security - 8-1

Tacitus - 8-1

Code of Honor - 12-1

Win Win Win - 12-1

War of Will - 15-1

By My Standards - 15-1

Tax - 20-1

Vekoma - 15-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Haikal - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Bodexpress - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1