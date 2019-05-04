2019 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles shares picks

China Horse Club International and WinStar Farm own Improbable, who's going off at 5-1 as one of the favorites for Saturday's 2019 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. If Improbable outruns the 2019 Kentucky Derby field and crosses the finish line first, it'll mark the second straight year his ownership group has won the Run for the Roses after accomplishing the feat last May with Justify. It'll also be just the fourth time the same owners have ever won back-to-back Derbies and the first since 1972-73 with Riva Ridge and a well-known colt named Secretariat. In order to make history, however, the Bob Baffert-trained Improbable will need to fend off a strong 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup that includes the undefeated Maximum Security, who's trained by Jason Servis, and Game Winner, the 9-2 favorite after Omaha Beach scratched earlier this week. Post time is 6:46 p.m. ET. Before you back Improbable, Maximum Security, or any of the other runners on Saturday, you should see the top 2019 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's resident horse racing insider, Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup set, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Roadster, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1 Kentucky Derby odds. In fact, he says Roadster doesn't even crack the top five.

Though the Bob Baffert trainee is coming off a gutty half-length win in the Santa Anita Derby over stablemate Game Winner, Roadster ran 38 feet less than Game Winner, who was wide on both turns. On Tuesday, Roadster drew post No. 17 for the Derby, which could lead to a much wider trip than the one he had at Santa Anita. That could spell danger for anyone choosing to pay the 6-1 premium he's commanding.

In addition, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith passed on the opportunity to ride Roadster in the Kentucky Derby 2019 to jump on Omaha Beach. Smith will be replaced by Florent Geroux, who will be riding Roadster for the first time.

Instead, Demling is high on War of Will, a long shot at 15-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Trained by Mark Casse, War of Will is among the most experienced 2019 Kentucky Derby horses. In fact, the 145th Run for the Roses will be his ninth race. His jockey, 24-year-old Tyler Gaffalione, has taken the profession by storm, racking up over 1,000 wins in his five-plus-year career and generating over $41 million in winnings. With Gaffalione aboard, War of Will won the Lecomte Stakes and Risen Star Stakes before struggling at the Louisiana Derby. Nevertheless, after drawing the inside post for Saturday's Kentucky Derby 2019, Casse said his horse could be the pace-setter.

"Our horse is really on his game, so he'll come away from there running," Casse said following this week's 2019 Kentucky Derby post draw. "We'll probably be on the lead. I think we'll probably be on the lead and play catch me if you can."

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Game Winner - 9-2

Roadster - 5-1

Improbable - 5-1

Maximum Security - 8-1

Tacitus - 8-1

Code of Honor - 12-1

Win Win Win - 12-1

War of Will - 15-1

By My Standards - 15-1

Tax - 20-1

Vekoma - 15-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Bodexpress - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1