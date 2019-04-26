2019 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

Legendary jockey Mike Smith won the Triple Crown at age 52 with Justify a year ago after three unforgettable rides on one of the most talented colts ever. However, entering the 2019 Kentucky Derby, Smith had a difficult choice, as he rode both of the co-favorites in the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds during prep races. Smith wound up choosing Richard Mandella and Omaha Beach (7-2) over Bob Baffert and Roadster (7-2). Now he'll look to best his former mount and almost 20 others at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4 in what could be an epic Kentucky Derby 2019. It's the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown and the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup will be flushed with talent from top to bottom, making Smith's bid to repeat even more challenging. Before you make your horse racing predictions for the sport's most prestigious event, look at the 2019 Kentucky Derby picks from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Kentucky Derby, for example, Goldberg chatted up Gary Young, who timed workouts in California and had watched Justify race. "Justify kept getting bigger and stronger," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I also talked to Baffert's camp. They know how to train a competitive horse. I knew Justify would win the Derby and Preakness."

The year before, he chatted up Chad Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the Preakness. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness." When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 longshot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. The result: Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now with the Run for the Roses quickly approaching, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg is high on Tacitus, a longshot at 14-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Tacitus led the field in Kentucky Derby qualifying points after graded stakes wins at the Tampa Bay Derby and Wood Memorial in his last two starts. He ended up with 150 qualifying points, 12.5 more than the race favorite, Omaha Beach.

Tacitus has arguably the most impressive pedigree of any horse in the field. He's sired by Tapit, who has produced 116 graded stakes winners, and is the first foal out of Close Hatches, who won $2.7 million during her racing career. And Goldberg loved the fight he showed his last time out. "This is the horse that trainer Bill Mott says the longer he goes, the better he does," Goldberg told SportsLine.

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Roadster, a co-favorite at 7-2 Kentucky Derby odds. The Baffert-trained horse has won three of his four career races, including beating out Game Winner in the Santa Anita Stakes on April 6. But Goldberg points to a change of jockey as a tell. Hall of Famer Mike Smith chose to get off Roadster for the Derby and instead ride Omaha Beach.

"Roadster is borderline to me. Smith getting off him bothers me," Goldberg said. "I'm looking to beat him."

Goldberg is also all over a double-digit darkhorse to compete for a win in the 2019 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run against the world's top competition, and if this horse hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a massive payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites and fades? And which huge underdog is a must-back? See the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby, and find out.



Omaha Beach 7-2

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Tacitus 14-1

By My Standards 14-1

War of Will 16-1

Code of Honor 18-1

Vekoma 20-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 40-1

Haikal 50-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1

Cutting Humor 60-1

Tax 60-1

Bodeexpress 100-1

Country House 100-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 200-1

Sueno 300-1