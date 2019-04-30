2019 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races shares picks

The post draw for the 2019 Kentucky Derby took place on Tuesday, and, as many expected, Omaha Beach is 4-1 morning line favorite. The winner of the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes, Omaha Beach is trained by Richard Mandella and will be ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, who took down the Kentucky Derby last year with Justify en route to horse racing's 13th Triple Crown ever. Omaha Beach will run from the No. 12 post in the middle of the pack. Right behind Omaha Beach in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds from Churchill Downs is Bob Baffert's Game Winner, who won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. A total of six 2019 Kentucky Derby horses are listed at 10-1 or better in what is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling Run for the Roses ever. Post time for the 145th Kentucky Derby is at 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday from Louisville, with every colt in the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup striving to be the next Justify. Before you make any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions, listen to what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Kentucky Derby, for example, Goldberg chatted up Gary Young, who timed workouts in California and had watched Justify race. "Justify kept getting bigger and stronger," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I also talked to Baffert's camp. They know how to train a competitive horse. I knew Justify would win the Derby and Preakness."

The year before, he chatted up Chad Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the Preakness. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness." When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 longshot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. The result: Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now with the Run for the Roses quickly approaching, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg is high on Code of Honor, a long shot at 15-1 Kentucky Derby odds. His trainer, Claude McGaughey III, won the Kentucky Derby six years ago with Orb and took down the Belmont Stakes in 1989. Code of Honor will run from the middle of the pack in the No. 13 post.

Code of Honor won the Fountain of Youth Stakes in March, defeating Bourbon War and one of his fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders, Vekoma (20-1). He then took third in the Florida Derby, and Goldberg believes his Kentucky Derby post draw will benefit him. "He's going to have a few tough horses to get through, but I believe he can do it," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Code of Honor is high on my radar for the Kentucky Derby 2019." He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Roadster, one of the top favorites in the Kentucky Derby 2019 at 7-2. Trained by Baffert, Roadster has won three of his four career races. He took down his maiden special weight run at Del Mar last July before finishing third in that track's Futurity in September. He also defeated one of his fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders, Game Winner, in the Santa Anita Derby.

However, the jockey who guided Roadster to victory in the Santa Anita Derby and who was atop Justify for last year's Triple Crown, Hall of Famer Mike Smith, elected to ride Omaha Beach in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. "The fact that Smith hopped off Roadster to ride Omaha Beach at Churchill Downs bothers me," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Consequently, I'm off Roadster to win the 2019 Kentucky Derby."

Goldberg is also all over a double-digit darkhorse to compete for a win in the 2019 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run against the world's top competition, and if this horse hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a massive payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites and fades? And which huge underdog is a must-back? See the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby, and find out.



Omaha Beach - 4-1

Game Winner - 5-1

Roadster - 6-1

Improbable - 6-1

Maximum Security - 10-1

Tacitus - 10-1

Code of Honor - 15-1

Win Win Win - 15-1

War of Will - 20-1

Tax - 20-1

By My Standards - 20-1

Vekoma - 20-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Haikal - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1