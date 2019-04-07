2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles reveals early picks

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is less than a month away. Only three prep races remain, with the top finishers in each receiving qualifying points for the annual Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4. This will be the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, which featured Justify sloshing to victory in the rain last year, the first race of his legendary Triple Crown bid. It's an iconic event in American sports and this year's 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup will be loaded with top horses, many of whom have already punched their tickets to Churchill Downs. Bob Baffert-trained Roadster is one of the favorites at 6-1 in the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds coming off a huge win a the Santa Anita Derby on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bill Mott's Tacitus has improved to 8-1 after taking the Wood Memorial. But before you lock in any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, see what SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Maximum Security, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2019. The Jason Servis-trained horse won the Florida Derby with a mad dash out of the gates, but Demling doesn't expect his trip to be quite so uneventful at Churchill Downs against some of the top three-year-olds in the world.

At 1 1/4 miles, the Kentucky Derby 2019 is a longer trek than Maximum Security has ever run and an early blast out of the chute isn't likely to be sustainable against a field loaded with closers. In fact, Demling is is so concerned with his ability to keep pace that he says Maximum Security doesn't even crack the top 10.

Instead, Demling is high on Cutting Humor, a massive long shot at 55-1 Kentucky Derby odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt has hit the board in all but one of his six career starts and Demling believes his latest showing is the best indicator of what he can do in next month's Kentucky Derby 2019.

"Cutting Humor had a strong trip and won the Sunland Derby," Demling said. "He will be tougher in the Derby." Cutting Humor impressed by holding off a late charge from Anothertwistafate, who's getting 25-1 Kentucky Derby odds, in the Sunland Derby. He galloped 1 1/8 miles in a time of 1:46.94 despite a five-week layoff prior to the run and showed plenty of burst. And Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez will be looking to maximize this horse's speed for 1 1/4 miles to pick up his third Kentucky Derby win next month.

Demling also loves a massive long shot who's heating up at just the right time for the fastest two minutes in sports. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's early picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Roadster 6-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 6-1

Tacitus 8-1

Improbable 11-1

Omaha Beach 12-1

Vekoma 17-1

Code of Honor 19-1

Win Win Win 22-1

Long Range Toddy 22-1

Anothertwistafate 24-1

Bourbon War 25-1

War of Will 27-1

Haikal 30-1

Mucho Gusto 30-1

Country House 40-1

By My Standards 41-1

Spinoff 42-1

Instagrand 46-1

Bodexpress 52-1

Cutting Humor 55-1

Plus Que Parfait 58-1

Galilean 65-1

Signalman 67-1

Outshine 75-1

Field 17-1