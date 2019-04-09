2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles unveils early picks

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is beginning to take shape after prep races like the Santa Anita Derby and the Wood Memorial. There are just a few races remaining before the qualifiers take their positions in the starting gates at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4. Three Bob Baffert-trained horses could be among the top 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders. Right now, they are three of the favorites according to the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds, with Roadster and Game Winner listed at 6-1 and Improbable going off at 11-1. Jason Servis' Maximum Security is also listed at 6-1 after his impressive run at the Florida Derby. Trainers, jockeys, and owners are all hoping they have the next Justify, who became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever last year and second this century. Before you make any horse racing predictions, read the 2019 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Tacitus, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2019. Tacitus is coming off a win at the Wood Memorial and is sired by the legendary Tapit, whose stud fee is among the highest in the country. However, no Wood Memorial winner has gone on to win the Kentucky Derby since Fusaichi Pegasus in 2000.

Tacitus was able to come from eight lengths back just before he hit the top of the stretch in the Wood Memorial to win by a length. However, in an extremely talented 2019 Kentucky Derby field, he could have a difficult time closing on the final straightaway. That's a big reason why Demling has Tacitus struggling to finish inside the top five at the Kentucky Derby 2019.

Instead, Demling is high on Cutting Humor, a massive long shot at 55-1 Kentucky Derby odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt has hit the board in all but one of his six career starts and Demling believes his latest showing is the best indicator of what he can do in next month's Kentucky Derby 2019.

"Cutting Humor had a strong trip and won the Sunland Derby," Demling said. "He will be tougher in the Derby." Cutting Humor impressed by holding off a late charge from Anothertwistafate, who's getting 25-1 Kentucky Derby odds, in the Sunland Derby. He galloped 1 1/8 miles in a time of 1:46.94 despite a five-week layoff prior to the run and showed plenty of burst. And Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez will be looking to maximize this horse's speed for 1 1/4 miles to pick up his third Kentucky Derby win next month.

Demling also loves a massive long shot who's heating up at just the right time for the fastest two minutes in sports. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's early picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Roadster 6-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 6-1

Tacitus 8-1

Improbable 11-1

Omaha Beach 12-1

Vekoma 17-1

Code of Honor 19-1

Win Win Win 22-1

Long Range Toddy 22-1

Anothertwistafate 24-1

Bourbon War 25-1

War of Will 27-1

Haikal 30-1

Mucho Gusto 30-1

Country House 40-1

By My Standards 41-1

Spinoff 42-1

Instagrand 46-1

Bodexpress 52-1

Cutting Humor 55-1

Plus Que Parfait 58-1

Galilean 65-1

Signalman 67-1

Outshine 75-1

Field 17-1