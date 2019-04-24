2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles gives early picks

Mike Smith, Bob Baffert, and Justify were the focus of the horse racing world last year. Justify sloshed to a two-and-a-half length win in the Kentucky Derby before barely edging Bravazo in the Preakness. In the Belmont Stakes, Smith led Justify to a wire-to-wire victory, becoming just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever. One year later, the 2019 Kentucky Derby is upon us, and Omaha Beach is the co-favorite. The three-year-old colt trained by Richard Mandella is listed at 7-2 in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds after winning the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes in back-to-back months. Also at 7-2 is the Baffert-trained Roadster, the champion of the Santa Anita Derby. But the list of 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders includes entries from the game's top trainers, including Mark Casse, Bill Mott, and Todd Pletcher. The fastest two minutes in sports takes place on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs. With a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup expected, expert advice can go a long way. That's why you'll want to hear what SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, has to say before entering any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you Demling wants no part of Maximum Security, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Maximum Security is fresh off a win in the Florida Derby, where he beat Bodexpress and Code of Honor on the 1 1/8-mile course. "He won the Florida Derby on the front end, but it won't be that easy in the Kentucky Derby 2019 against some of the top horses in the world," Demling told SportsLine.

The Kentucky Derby 2019 is 1 1/4 miles in length, but Maximum Security has never run that distance. In fact, his first three career races were seven furlongs or shorter, and the Florida Derby was the furthest he's gone. Plus, his trainer, Jason Servis, hasn't won a Kentucky Derby since 2004 with Smarty Jones. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for Maximum Security.

Instead, Demling is high on Plus Que Parfait, a monster long shot at 100-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Plus Que Parfait won the UAE Derby over Gray Magician and Manguzi, running the 1 3/16-mile course in 1:58.41. He was also runner-up in the Kentucky Jockey Club last November at Churchill Downs and has proven he can win no matter what continent, or track, he's on.

Plus Que Parfait spent a week overseas after his UAE Derby victory before returning to the Blue Grass State. Now, he's camped out at Churchill Downs awaiting the Kentucky Derby 2019. For Demling, the horse's comfort with the track and high-profile UAE Derby win have Plus Que Parfait squarely on his radar despite the long 2019 Kentucky Derby odds. "I wouldn't have had him in my top 40 before he won the UAE Derby, but he looked so improved in that race and he's going to spend a considerable amount of time training at Churchill Downs prior to the 2019 Kentucky Derby," Demling told SportsLine.

Omaha Beach 7-2

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Tacitus 14-1

By My Standards 14-1

War of Will 16-1

Code of Honor 18-1

Vekoma 20-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 40-1

Haikal 50-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1

Cutting Humor 60-1

Tax 60-1

Bodeexpress 100-1

Country House 100-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 200-1

Sueno 300-1