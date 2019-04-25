2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles lists early picks

Jockey Mike Smith rode Justify to victory in last year's Kentucky Derby, ultimately turning that horse into just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever. Smith is back at the 2019 Kentucky Derby, but it won't be atop a Bob Baffert-trained contender. Instead, Smith will ride Omaha Beach, one of the two 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites at 7-2. Omaha Beach won the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes leading up to the Run for the Roses, beating Baffert's Improbable and Game Winner in the process. Also going off at 7-2 in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds is Baffert's Roadster, who took down the Santa Anita Derby. Roadster has three wins in four career races and will be ridden by Florent Geroux. We're less than 10 days away from the Kentucky Derby 2019, which takes place on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs. Before you head to the window to make any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what SportsLine's resident horse racing insider, Jody Demling, is saying about this year's fastest two minutes in sports.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you Demling wants no part of Maximum Security, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Maximum Security is fresh off a win in the Florida Derby, where he beat Bodexpress and Code of Honor on the 1 1/8-mile course. "He won the Florida Derby on the front end, but it won't be that easy in the Kentucky Derby 2019 against some of the top horses in the world," Demling told SportsLine.

The Kentucky Derby 2019 is 1 1/4 miles in length, but Maximum Security has never run that distance. In fact, his first three career races were seven furlongs or shorter, and the Florida Derby was the furthest he's gone. Plus, his trainer, Jason Servis, hasn't won a Kentucky Derby since 2004 with Smarty Jones. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for Maximum Security.

Instead, Demling is high on Haikal, a monster long shot at 50-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, the three-year-old Haikal has had plenty of success heading into the Kentucky Derby 2019 despite going off at 50-1. He has three wins in five career starts, including a victory in the Gotham Stakes in March. In that race, he barreled around the one-mile track at Aqueduct in a brisk 1:35.63. One month later in the Wood Memorial, Haikal finished third.

McLaughlin has had plenty of success in major races. He trained 2006 Horse of the Year Invasor, who won the Breeders' Cup Classic and Dubai World Cup. Invasor also took down the Uruguayan horse racing Triple Crown in 2005. McLaughlin-trained horses have also won the Belmont Stakes, Wood Memorial, and Travers Stakes, just to name a few.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby?



Omaha Beach 7-2

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Tacitus 14-1

By My Standards 14-1

War of Will 16-1

Code of Honor 18-1

Vekoma 20-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 40-1

Haikal 50-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1

Cutting Humor 60-1

Tax 60-1

Bodeexpress 100-1

Country House 100-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 200-1

Sueno 300-1