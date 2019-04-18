2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles makes early picks

Coming off an impressive victory on a wet track at the Arkansas Derby, the Richard Mandella-trained Omaha Beach has been installed as the new favorite for the 2019 Kentucky Derby. The three-year-old colt has held off previous Derby favorites like Game Winner and Improbable (both trained by Bob Baffert) in his last two starts and has earned his spot as the 3-1 favorite in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds. Baffert's third Kentucky Derby horse, Roadster, is just behind Omaha Beach at 4-1, while Game Winner and Improbable are both at 8-1. Roadster won a six-horse Santa Anita Derby earlier this month, beating Game Winner by a half-length in a nail-biter. A deep 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup of horses that have excelled in prep races should lead to another exciting Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4. Before you make your 2019 Kentucky Derby picks on which entrant could be the next Justify, read the horse racing predictions from SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you Demling wants no part of Tacitus, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2019. The Wood Memorial and Tampa Bay Derby champion comes from the barn of trainer Bill Mott, who has struggled when it comes to producing winners in Triple Crown races.

Mott has never trained a Kentucky Derby or Preakness Stakes winner, and has just one win at the Belmont, which came from Drosselmeyer almost a decade ago. And while Tacitus has three career wins to his credit, only two of them were in graded stakes races, and he also settled for a disappointing fourth-place in a maiden special weight race at Belmont Park last October. Demling says Tacitus finishes well outside the top five in the 2019 Run for the Roses and say is not worth the 10-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Cutting Humor, a long shot at 30-1 Kentucky Derby odds. The three-year-old colt trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winner Todd Pletcher finished 15th on the Derby leaderboard. And while he's had an up-and-down racing career, he's trending in the right direction of late.

Cutting Humor has two wins, two places and a show sandwiched around a seventh-place run in the Southwest Stakes that looks like an aberration. Cutting Humor won the Sunland Derby after holding off a charge from another one of the 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders, Anothertwistafate late. Jockey John Velazquez is a two-time Derby winner who rode Always Dreaming for Pletcher when they won at Churchill Downs in 2017. If Velazquez chooses to stick with Cutting Humor as his mount for the Kentucky Derby 2019, it could help make Cutting Humor even more intriguing at 30-1.

Demling also loves a massive long shot who's heating up at just the right time for the fastest two minutes in sports. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's early picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Omaha Beach 3-1

Roadster 4-1

Game Winner 8-1

Improbable 8-1

Maximum Security 10-1

Tacitus 10-1

Vekoma 12-1

War of Will 18-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 30-1

By My Standards 30-1

Code of Honor 30-1

Cutting Humor 30-1

Haikal 30-1

Plus Que Parfait 40-1

Tax 40-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1