2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles releases early picks

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is quickly approaching. Jockey Mike Smith, who rode Justify to a Triple Crown last year, will sit atop Omaha Beach at Churchill Downs this time around. The Richard Mandella-trained Omaha Beach already won the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes, beating fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders Improbable and Game Winner in the process. Accordingly, Omaha Beach is the favorite in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds at 3-1, followed by Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster at 4-1. Improbable, who finished second in one of the divisions in the Rebel Stakes and was the runner-up in the Arkansas Derby, is listed at 8-1. Also fetching 8-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2019 at Churchill Downs is Game Winner, another Baffert entry who was second to Roadster at Santa Anita. The Kentucky Derby 2019 takes place on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs and is the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. With so much at stake and a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup, a little expert help can go a long way. That's why you need to see the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you Demling wants no part of Tacitus, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2019. The Wood Memorial and Tampa Bay Derby champion comes from the barn of trainer Bill Mott, who has struggled when it comes to producing winners in Triple Crown races.

Mott has never trained a Kentucky Derby or Preakness Stakes winner, and has just one win at the Belmont, which came from Drosselmeyer almost a decade ago. And while Tacitus has three career wins to his credit, only two of them were in graded stakes races, and he also settled for a disappointing fourth-place in a maiden special weight race at Belmont Park last October. Demling says Tacitus finishes well outside the top five in the 2019 Run for the Roses and say is not worth the 10-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Haikal, a long shot at 30-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Haikal has owned Aqueduct, winning the Jimmy Jimmy Winkfield Stakes in February and Gotham Stakes in March. In the latter race, Haikal beat Mind Control and Instagrand, running the one-mile course in a time of 1:35.63. "He had a perfect trip in the Gotham Stakes," Demling told SportsLine. Haikal, trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, went on to finish third in the Wood Memorial, trailing only Tacitus and Tax on the board.

McLaughlin won the 2006 Belmont Stakes with Jazil, then emerged victorious in the Breeders' Cup Classic the same year with Invasor. Horses he's trained have also taken down the Travers Stakes, Wood Memorial, Man o' War Stakes, and Stephen Foster Handicap, just to name a few. McLaughlin knows what it takes to win on horse racing's biggest stages and should be all over your radar for the Kentucky Derby 2019 despite his long odds.

Demling also loves a massive long shot who's heating up at just the right time for the fastest two minutes in sports. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what massive long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's early picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Omaha Beach 3-1

Roadster 4-1

Game Winner 8-1

Improbable 8-1

Maximum Security 10-1

Tacitus 10-1

Vekoma 12-1

War of Will 18-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 30-1

By My Standards 30-1

Code of Honor 30-1

Cutting Humor 30-1

Haikal 30-1

Plus Que Parfait 40-1

Tax 40-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1