2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles shares early picks

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is nearly upon us. The fastest two minutes in sports will run on Saturday, May 4 from Churchill Downs and feature the top thoroughbreds in the world battling for the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. The 2019 Kentucky Derby jockeys are becoming clearer as well. Mike Smith, who won the Triple Crown last year aboard Justify, will ride Omaha Beach in the Kentucky Derby 2019. Omaha Beach is fetching 7-2 Kentucky Derby odds as the Vegas co-favorite. We also know that one of the other 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites, the Bob Baffert-trained Roadster (also 7-2), will be ridden by Florent Geroux, who won the 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic atop Gun Runner. The 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup is beginning to take shape too, with almost a half-dozen horses listed at 10-1 Kentucky Derby odds or better. Before you make any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, make sure to see the top horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you Demling wants no part of Maximum Security, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Maximum Security is fresh off a win in the Florida Derby, where he beat Bodexpress and Code of Honor on the 1 1/8-mile course. "He won the Florida Derby on the front end, but it won't be that easy in the Kentucky Derby 2019 against some of the top horses in the world," Demling told SportsLine.

The Kentucky Derby 2019 is 1 1/4 miles in length, but Maximum Security has never run that distance. In fact, his first three career races were seven furlongs or shorter, and the Florida Derby was the furthest he's gone. Plus, his trainer, Jason Servis, hasn't won a Kentucky Derby since 2004 with Smarty Jones. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for Maximum Security.

Instead, Demling is high on Cutting Humor, a monster long shot at 60-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Cutting Humor, trained by Todd Pletcher, won the Sunland Derby in March, and Demling was impressed with his head-turning trip. In fact, Cutting Humor set a new track record at Sunland Park, running 1 1/8 miles in a brisk 1:46.94. The closer opened at 8-1 for that race, but heavy action drove him all the way down to 2-1.

The dark bay-colored colt is trained by one of the sport's best. Pletcher won the Kentucky Derby in 2010 with Super Saver and claimed victory again two years ago with Always Dreaming. Pletcher has also taken down the Belmont Stakes three times, with Rags to Riches (2007), Palace Malice (2013) and Tapwrit (2017). Book the record-setting Cutting Humor as one of your top 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, even with his long odds.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's early picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Omaha Beach 7-2

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Tacitus 14-1

By My Standards 14-1

War of Will 16-1

Code of Honor 18-1

Vekoma 20-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 40-1

Haikal 50-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1

Cutting Humor 60-1

Tax 60-1

Bodeexpress 100-1

Country House 100-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 200-1

Sueno 300-1