2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles unveils early picks

One year ago, Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the Kentucky Derby. While spectators in the infield were caked in mud by the time the "fastest two minutes in sports" had ended, Justify was far cleaner, winning the Kentucky Derby by 2.5 lengths. Now, the 2019 Kentucky Derby is quickly nearing, with horses already training at Churchill Downs for the 145th Run for the Roses. Omaha Beach, who beat Improbable by a length in the Arkansas Derby, topped the Media Poll and is going off at 7-2 in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds after opening at 3-1. Right with him is Roadster, a Bob Baffert-trained colt who's also fetching 7-2 Kentucky Derby odds after out-running a small-field at the Santa Anita Derby. It all goes down on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs, when the 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders will battle in the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Maximum Security is fresh off a win in the Florida Derby, where he beat Bodexpress and Code of Honor on the 1 1/8-mile course. "He won the Florida Derby on the front end, but it won't be that easy in the Kentucky Derby 2019 against some of the top horses in the world," Demling told SportsLine.

The Kentucky Derby 2019 is 1 1/4 miles in length, but Maximum Security has never run that distance. In fact, his first three career races were seven furlongs or shorter, and the Florida Derby was the furthest he's gone. Plus, his trainer, Jason Servis, hasn't won a Kentucky Derby since 2004 with Smarty Jones. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for Maximum Security.

War of Will recorded his very first career win at Churchill Downs in a maiden special weight race last November. He followed that up with victories in the Lecomte Stakes and Risen Star Stakes. Despite a disappointing ninth place finish in his last race at the Louisiana Derby where he lost his footing early, War of Will is still squarely on Demling's radar.

"War of Will moved way up my board when trainer Mark Casse said he's back to himself and looks like he'll be ready for the Kentucky Derby," Demling told SportsLine. The bay-colored colt is capable of running on dirt and turf and could fly under the radar at the Kentucky Derby 2019 even though he's recorded multiple races and a victory at Churchill Downs.

Demling also loves a massive long shot who's heating up at just the right time for the fastest two minutes in sports. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Kentucky Derby odds:

Omaha Beach 7-2



Omaha Beach 7-2

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Tacitus 14-1

By My Standards 14-1

War of Will 16-1

Code of Honor 18-1

Vekoma 20-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 40-1

Haikal 50-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1

Cutting Humor 60-1

Tax 60-1

Bodeexpress 100-1

Country House 100-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 200-1

Sueno 300-1