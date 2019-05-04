2019 Kentucky Derby odds, top contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races gives picks

The 2019 Kentucky Derby goes to post at 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday with a field of 19 horses, the smallest since 2015. The 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite at the start of the week was Omaha Beach, but Hall of Famer Richard Mandella will have to wait another year for his first Derby win after his horse was scratched due to an entrapped epiglottis. One trainer still with a chance to add a Derby to his trophy case is Jason Servis, who brings unbeaten Maximum Security. In the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds on Saturday, Maximum Security is the new favorite at 9-2 after opening at 10-1. Todd Pletcher, who has two Derby wins including Always Dreaming in 2017, has a pair of longshots on the 2019 Kentucky Derby odds board in Cutting Humor (25-1) and Spinoff (51-1). But Bob Baffert may be the safest bet among the 2019 Kentucky Derby trainers. He seeks his sixth Derby win and second straight with Improbable (5-1), Game Winner (6-1) and Roadster, who is listed at 9-1. With such a deep field, you'll want to see what legendary horse racing handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying before placing any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks of your own.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Kentucky Derby, for example, Goldberg chatted up Gary Young, who timed workouts in California and had watched Justify race. "Justify kept getting bigger and stronger," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I also talked to Baffert's camp. They know how to train a competitive horse. I knew Justify would win the Derby and Preakness."

The year before, he chatted up Chad Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the Preakness. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness." When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 longshot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. The result: Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

We can tell you Goldberg is high on By My Standards, a long shot at 15-1 Kentucky Derby odds. He took part in just one Kentucky Derby prep race, the Louisiana Derby, where he beat fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders Spinoff, Country House and race favorite War of Will for the victory.

By My Standards comes in well-rested, with more than a month since the race at the Fair Grounds, and he's turned heads with his training times at Churchill Downs over the last week. Goldberg also believes his No. 3 post, which he drew on Tuesday, will benefit his stalking style. "He's been getting plenty of talk because he's training so well and his post position benefits him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "By My Standards has a strong chance to hit the board and he'll have a very appealing price at the Kentucky Derby 2019."

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Roadster, one of the top favorites in the Kentucky Derby 2019 at 9-1. Roadster is high up on the odds board after three victories in four starts, including a win over Game Winner in the Santa Anita Derby last month.

However, the Baffert-trained Roadster won't have Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith guiding him in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Smith, who rode Justify to glory last year and who was atop Roadster in both of his Kentucky Derby qualifying series wins, opted to ride Omaha Beach. Now, Smith will hop aboard Cutting Humor on Saturday after Omaha Beach was scratched. The fact that the reigning Kentucky Derby-winning jockey shied away from Baffert and Roadster concerns Goldberg.

"Smith electing not to go with Roadster for the 2019 Kentucky Derby worries me," Goldberg told SportsLine. Goldberg also knows that Roadster's jockey, Florent Geroux, has never won the Kentucky Derby. Plus, the horse's stalking running style could be problematic coming from the outside post in a large field. He's a horse to fade in the Kentucky Derby 2019.

Maximum Security 9-2

Improbable 5-1

Tacitus 5-1

Game Winner 6-1

Roadster 9-1

Code of Honor 12-1

By My Standards 15-1

Win Win Win 15-1

War of Will 17-1

Vekoma 22-1

Cutting Humor 25-1

Gray Magician 31-1

Tax 37-1

Long Range Toddy 49-1

Master Fencer 50-1

Spinoff 51-1

Plus Que Parfait 55-1

Country House 64-1

Bodexpress 99-1