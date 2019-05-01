2019 Kentucky Derby odds, top contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert secured his fifth Kentucky Derby champion last year with Justify, who went on to win the second Triple Crown in 37 years. Justify finished a perfect 6-for-6 in his career and also won the Santa Anita Derby. Now, Baffert is eyeing an encore performance and has the three top contenders in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, set for a 6:46 p.m. ET post time on Saturday from Churchill Downs. That's because the former 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite, Omaha Beach, scratched on Wednesday due to an epiglottis injury. Now, the top three on the board are Baffert's entrants in Game Winner (4-1), Roadster (9-2), and Improbable (5-1). But there are 17 other horses in the field, including the undefeated Maximum Security (6-1) and Kentucky Derby prep points leader Tacitus (8-1), all of whom have moved up the odds board following the Omaha Beach injury. Before you lock in any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions, listen to what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying about the race.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Kentucky Derby, for example, Goldberg chatted up Gary Young, who timed workouts in California and had watched Justify race. "Justify kept getting bigger and stronger," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I also talked to Baffert's camp. They know how to train a competitive horse. I knew Justify would win the Derby and Preakness."

The year before, he chatted up Chad Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the Preakness. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness." When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 longshot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. The result: Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now with the Run for the Roses quickly approaching, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg is high on By My Standards, a long shot at 15-1 Kentucky Derby odds. He took part in just one Kentucky Derby prep race, the Louisiana Derby, where he beat fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders Spinoff, Country House and race favorite War of Will for the victory.

By My Standards comes in well-rested, with more than a month since the race at the Fair Grounds, and he's turned heads with his training times at Churchill Downs over the last week. Goldberg also believes his No. 3 post, which he drew on Tuesday, will benefit his stalking style. "He's been getting plenty of talk because he's training so well and his post position benefits him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "By My Standards has a strong chance to hit the board and he'll have a very appealing price at the Kentucky Derby 2019."

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Game Winner, one of the top favorites in the Kentucky Derby 2019 at 5-1. After winning the first four races of his professional career, Game Winner was an early favorite to win the 145th Run for the Roses. But the horse couldn't get over the hump in either of his Kentucky Derby prep races, taking second place to Omaha Beach at the Rebel Stakes in March and finishing as the runner-up to Roadster in the Santa Anita Derby in April.

Despite Game Winner's runner-up finishes, Goldberg was still on the fence about him, but that changed after Game Winner drew the No. 16 post. Goldberg says Game Winner's running style is not suited to start out wide. "He has a tendency to drift out, so an outside post is no ideal for him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's likes to set the pace, and with stalkers on the inside of him, he's going to have a difficult time from out there."

Goldberg is also all over a double-digit darkhorse to compete for a win in the 2019 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run against the world's top competition, and if this horse hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a massive payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites and fades? And which huge underdog is a must-back? See the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby, and find out.



Game Winner - 4-1

Roadster - 9-2

Improbable - 5-1

Maximum Security - 6-1

Tacitus - 8-1

Code of Honor - 10-1

Win Win Win - 14-1

War of Will - 20-1

Tax - 20-1

By My Standards - 20-1

Vekoma - 20-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Haikal - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Bodexpress - 40-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1