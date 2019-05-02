2019 Kentucky Derby odds, top contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Last year, Justify won the Kentucky Derby and went on to become horse racing's 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and the second in four years after a nearly four-decade drought. The quest to become the next Justify begins Saturday with the 2019 Kentucky Derby, which goes to post at 6:46 p.m. ET from historic Churchill Downs in Louisville. Last year, Justify was a 5-2 favorite before winning the Kentucky Derby on the way to victories in the Preakness and Belmont. If the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds are any indication, we could see another nail-biter. Fans sipping mint juleps and donning outlandish hats will watch as an elite 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup runs 1 1/4 miles. Four-time winner Game Winner, trained by Bob Baffert, is the favorite at 9-2 Kentucky Derby odds after Omaha Beach scratched this week with an entrapped epiglottis. Two other 2019 Kentucky Derby horses trained by Baffert are at 5-1: Improbable and Roadster. Eight other horses are at 20-1 or lower odds, so before locking in any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks of your own, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying about the race.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Kentucky Derby, for example, Goldberg chatted up Gary Young, who timed workouts in California and had watched Justify race. "Justify kept getting bigger and stronger," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I also talked to Baffert's camp. They know how to train a competitive horse. I knew Justify would win the Derby and Preakness."

The year before, he chatted up Chad Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the Preakness. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness." When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 longshot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. The result: Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now with the Run for the Roses quickly approaching, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg is high on By My Standards, a long shot at 15-1 Kentucky Derby odds. He took part in just one Kentucky Derby prep race, the Louisiana Derby, where he beat fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders Spinoff, Country House and race favorite War of Will for the victory.

By My Standards comes in well-rested, with more than a month since the race at the Fair Grounds, and he's turned heads with his training times at Churchill Downs over the last week. Goldberg also believes his No. 3 post, which he drew on Tuesday, will benefit his stalking style. "He's been getting plenty of talk because he's training so well and his post position benefits him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "By My Standards has a strong chance to hit the board and he'll have a very appealing price at the Kentucky Derby 2019."

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Roadster, one of the top favorites in the Kentucky Derby 2019 at 5-1. Roadster was hyped more than a year ago, when Baffert told TMZ Sports that Roadster could be his next star. Roadster lived up to the hype by winning his first-ever race. He then finished third in the Del Mar Futurity in September, losing to Game Winner, but in the Santa Anita Derby on April 6, he bested Game Winner to qualify for the Kentucky Derby 2019.

However, it raised a red flag for Goldberg when Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith elected to get off Roadster and instead ride the now-scratched Omaha Beach in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. It didn't help that the horse with a stalking style drew an outside post. Not only does it add distance, but only four horses have ever won from the No. 16 post, where he'll now start after the Omaha Beach injury.

"Smith getting off him bothers me," Goldberg told SportsLine. "And at 16, he's going to have a difficult time getting into position from out there. He could have trouble in the 2019 Kentucky Derby and is a horse I am fading."

Goldberg is also all over a darkhorse to compete for a win in the 2019 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run against the world's top competition, and if this horse hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a massive payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites and fades? And which huge underdog is a must-back? See the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby, and find out.



Game Winner - 9-2

Roadster - 5-1

Improbable - 5-1

Maximum Security - 8-1

Tacitus - 8-1

Code of Honor - 12-1

Win Win Win - 12-1

War of Will - 15-1

By My Standards - 15-1

Tax - 20-1

Vekoma - 15-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Haikal - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Bodexpress - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1