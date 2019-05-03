2019 Kentucky Derby odds, top contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races unveils picks

How loaded is the 2019 Kentucky Derby? The lone unbeaten horse in the 2019 Kentucky Derby field and the points leader in the Derby qualifying series aren't among the top three on the odds board. The 145th Run for the Roses takes place Saturday at Churchill Downs, with a post time of 6:46 p.m. ET. The 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup was trimmed to 19 on Friday with news that Haikal (30-1) will scratch with a foot injury. Maximum Security will be the 29th undefeated horse to enter the Run for the Roses, and he's 8-1 in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds. Tacitus, the points leader in the Derby qualifying series, is also 8-1, down from 10-1 after race favorite Omaha Beach scratched with an entrapped epiglottis. But the 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite is Bob Baffert trainee Game Winner (9-2). Then there's Mike Smith, who chose Omaha Beach over Roadster (5-1) and was briefly without a ride in horse racing's biggest event. However, on Friday, news broke that Smith will ride Cutting Humor (30-1). Before locking in any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks of your own, you'll want to see the predictions from one of the legendary handicappers of the horse racing world, Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Kentucky Derby, for example, Goldberg chatted up Gary Young, who timed workouts in California and had watched Justify race. "Justify kept getting bigger and stronger," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I also talked to Baffert's camp. They know how to train a competitive horse. I knew Justify would win the Derby and Preakness."

The year before, he chatted up Chad Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the Preakness. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness." When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 longshot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. The result: Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

We can tell you Goldberg is high on By My Standards, a long shot at 15-1 Kentucky Derby odds. He took part in just one Kentucky Derby prep race, the Louisiana Derby, where he beat fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders Spinoff, Country House and race favorite War of Will for the victory.

By My Standards comes in well-rested, with more than a month since the race at the Fair Grounds, and he's turned heads with his training times at Churchill Downs over the last week. Goldberg also believes his No. 3 post, which he drew on Tuesday, will benefit his stalking style. "He's been getting plenty of talk because he's training so well and his post position benefits him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "By My Standards has a strong chance to hit the board and he'll have a very appealing price at the Kentucky Derby 2019."

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Maximum Security, one of the top favorites in the Kentucky Derby 2019 at 8-1. Maximum Security is the only unbeaten colt in the field at a perfect 4-0, capped by a 3.5-length win at the Florida Derby over fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders Bodexpress and Code of Honor. Two of the last three Derby champs, Justify (2018) and Nyquist (2016), won the race as an undefeated colt.

But Maximum Security's "strength of schedule" isn't the caliber of other 2019 Kentucky Derby horses. The Florida Derby is the only race longer than seven furlongs he's participated in - the 2019 Kentucky Derby length is 10 furlongs, or 1 1/4 miles - and he hasn't faced any of the other favorites. Meanwhile, Roadster (5-1), Game Winner (9-2) and Improbable (5-1) have all been battling other top contenders and each other.

"Maximum Security's Florida Derby race was too easy. He led wire-to-wire and nobody stepped up and challenged him. The Kentucky Derby 2019 is going to be a lot different," Goldberg told SportsLine.

Game Winner - 9-2

Roadster - 5-1

Improbable - 5-1

Maximum Security - 8-1

Tacitus - 8-1

Code of Honor - 12-1

Win Win Win - 12-1

War of Will - 15-1

By My Standards - 15-1

Tax - 20-1

Vekoma - 15-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Haikal - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Bodexpress - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1