2019 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles gives picks

Post positions have been drawn for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, and Arkansas Derby winner Omaha Beach is the one to beat. The Richard Mandella trainee drew post No. 12 in the field of 20 and was named the favorite at 4-1 Kentucky Derby odds after out-running one of his fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders, Improbable, at Oaklawn Park. He'll face the rest of the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup at 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Omaha Beach is slightly ahead of three horses trained by Bob Baffert on the 2019 Kentucky Derby odds board: reigning Breeders' Cup Juvenile champion Game Winner (5-1), Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster (6-1), and Improbable (6-1). Just like last year when Justify won the Kentucky Derby, six horses are going off at 10-1 or shorter. With such a wide-open field taking the starting gate at Churchill Downs in Louisville, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup set, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Roadster, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds. In fact, he says Roadster doesn't even crack the top five.

Though the Bob Baffert trainee is coming off a gutty half-length win in the Santa Anita Derby over stablemate Game Winner, Roadster ran 38 feet less than Game Winner, who was wide on both turns. On Tuesday, Roadster drew post No. 17 for the Derby, which could lead to a much wider trip than the one he had at Santa Anita. That could spell danger for anyone choosing to pay the 6-1 premium he's commanding.

In addition, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith passed on the opportunity to ride Roadster in the Kentucky Derby 2019 to jump on Omaha Beach. Smith will be replaced by Florent Geroux, who will be riding Roadster for the first time.

Instead, Demling is high on War of Will, a long shot at 20-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Owned by Gary Barber and trained by Mark Casse, the bay-colored War of Will is one of the most experienced racers in the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup. In fact, he has eight starts to his name and won his first career race at Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby. That race, a maiden special weight run last November, saw War of Will careen down the 1 1/16-mile track in a time of 1:45.45.

War of Will won the Lecomte Stakes in January by four lengths over Hog Creek Hustle as a strong 8-5 favorite. One month later, he won again, this time by just over two lengths in the Risen Star Stakes, briefly becoming the No. 1 horse on the Kentucky Derby qualifying leaderboard. He struggled in the Louisiana Derby, finishing ninth after an early injury, but Casse says his colt is back to his normal self for the Kentucky Derby 2019. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Omaha Beach - 4-1

Game Winner - 5-1

Roadster - 6-1

Improbable - 6-1

Maximum Security - 10-1

Tacitus - 10-1

Code of Honor - 15-1

Win Win Win - 15-1

War of Will - 20-1

Tax - 20-1

By My Standards - 20-1

Vekoma - 20-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Haikal - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1