2019 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles makes early picks

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is less than a week away and the top three-year-olds in the world will run at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4. Omaha Beach is trained by Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella, and the three-year-old colt enters the Kentucky Derby 2019 with two graded stakes wins to his name at the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes. He's the 7-2 co-favorite with Bob Baffert's Roadster in the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds. Baffert won the Run for the Roses last year with Justify, who defeated Chad Brown's Good Magic on a rainy afternoon in Louisville. Maximum Security (6-1) and Improbable (5-1) join Omaha Beach as the only three 2019 Kentucky Derby horses with Beyer speed figures of 100 or higher this season, but plenty of other contenders posted marks in the mid-to-high 90s and could see improvement with training at Churchill Downs. So before you make your 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, listen to the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's resident insider, Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you Demling wants no part of Maximum Security, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Maximum Security is fresh off a win in the Florida Derby, where he beat Bodexpress and Code of Honor on the 1 1/8-mile course. "He won the Florida Derby on the front end, but it won't be that easy in the Kentucky Derby 2019 against some of the top horses in the world," Demling told SportsLine.

The Kentucky Derby 2019 is 1 1/4 miles in length, but Maximum Security has never run that distance. In fact, his first three career races were seven furlongs or shorter, and the Florida Derby was the furthest he's gone. Plus, his trainer, Jason Servis, hasn't won a Kentucky Derby. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for Maximum Security.

Instead, Demling is high on Cutting Humor, a massive long shot at 60-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Cutting Humor is just a month removed from an impressive victory in the Sunland Derby. In fact, he turned in a time of 1:46.94 for the 1 1/8-mile race, a track record at Sunland Park in New Mexico. He closed strongly down the stretch, paying $6.60 to win after holding off a late surge by Anothertwistafate, who's listed at 40-1 Kentucky Derby odds.

Cutting Humor is continuing to fly under the radar at the Kentucky Derby 2019 despite hitting the board in all but one of his six career races. His trainer, Todd Pletcher, is also no stranger to success in high-profile events. He has 52 starts in the Kentucky Derby and won this race in 2010 with Super Saver and two years ago with Always Dreaming. Pletcher has also won the Belmont Stakes three times, most recently with Tapwrit in 2017.

Omaha Beach 7-2

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Tacitus 14-1

By My Standards 14-1

War of Will 16-1

Code of Honor 18-1

Vekoma 20-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 40-1

Haikal 50-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1

Cutting Humor 60-1

Tax 60-1

Bodeexpress 100-1

Country House 100-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 200-1

Sueno 300-1