2019 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles releases picks

The winner of Saturday's 2019 Kentucky Derby will instantly become part of horse racing history. Legendary trainers like Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher will bring their most talented thoroughbreds to Churchill Downs looking to win the annual Run for the Roses. Baffert, who has already trained five Kentucky Derby winners, including last year's eventual Triple Crown winner Justify, will have three of the favorites in the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds (Roadster 7-2, Improbable 5-1, Game Winner 7-1). Meanwhile, Pletcher is looking for his third garland of roses and will come armed with a pair of 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders, Spinoff (25-1) and Cutting Humor (60-1). Legendary jockey Mike Smith will be looking to capture his third title atop the 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite, Omaha Beach (7-2), while John Velazquez will also be seeking his third on Code of Honor (18-1). Before you make your 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, see the projected leaderboard from SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you Demling wants no part of Maximum Security, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Maximum Security is fresh off a win in the Florida Derby, where he beat Bodexpress and Code of Honor on the 1 1/8-mile course. "He won the Florida Derby on the front end, but it won't be that easy in the Kentucky Derby 2019 against some of the top horses in the world," Demling told SportsLine.

The Kentucky Derby 2019 is 1 1/4 miles in length, but Maximum Security has never run that distance. In fact, his first three career races were seven furlongs or shorter, and the Florida Derby was the furthest he's gone. Plus, his trainer, Jason Servis, hasn't won a Kentucky Derby. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for Maximum Security.

Instead, Demling is high on War of Will, a long shot at 16-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Trained by Mark Casse, War of Will hit the board in the Bourbon Stakes last October before finishing fifth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. After the setback, War of Will caught fire, winning three straight races, including a maiden special weight run at Churchill Downs. That familiarity and success at Churchill Downs will be a major advantage on Saturday.

War of Will also won the Lecomte Stakes by four lengths over Hog Creek Hustle in just his second start on the dirt. His encore performance was a victory in the Risen Star Stakes, also at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans. His ninth-place run in the Louisiana Derby last time out will deter some bettors away from War of Will, but Casse has said he's back to his old self after losing his footing early.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Omaha Beach 7-2

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Tacitus 14-1

By My Standards 14-1

War of Will 16-1

Code of Honor 18-1

Vekoma 20-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 40-1

Haikal 50-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1

Cutting Humor 60-1

Tax 60-1

Bodeexpress 100-1

Country House 100-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 200-1

Sueno 300-1