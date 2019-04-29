2019 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles reveals picks

The twin spires of Churchill Downs are one of the most iconic sights in all of sports. On Saturday at 6:50 p.m. ET, over 150,000 horse racing enthusiasts will pack the hallowed grounds for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, the 145th Run for the Roses. The 2019 Kentucky Derby field is nearly set and there are plenty of viable contenders after this year's Derby prep races. Omaha Beach, trained by Richard Mandella and ridden by Mike Smith, is a 7-2 co-favorite in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds after impressive rides in the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes. Bob Baffert's Roadster is also listed at 7-2 after besting Game Winner (7-1) at the Santa Anita Derby. In total, there are five horses with 2019 Kentucky Derby odds of 7-1 or shorter, which could make the field difficult to handicap. That's why you'll want to listen to the 2019 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's horse racing guru, Jody Demling, before entering your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you Demling wants no part of Maximum Security, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds. In fact, he says Maximum Security doesn't even crack the top 10.

Maximum Security is fresh off a win in the Florida Derby, where he beat Bodexpress and Code of Honor on the 1 1/8-mile course. "He won the Florida Derby on the front end, but it won't be that easy in the Kentucky Derby 2019 against some of the top horses in the world," Demling told SportsLine.

The Kentucky Derby 2019 is 1 1/4 miles in length, but Maximum Security has never run that distance. In fact, his first three career races were seven furlongs or shorter, and the Florida Derby was the furthest he's gone. Plus, his trainer, Jason Servis, hasn't won a Kentucky Derby. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for Maximum Security.

Instead, Demling is high on Tacitus, a long shot at 14-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Trained by Bill Mott, Tacitus has flown under the radar leading up to the 2019 Kentucky Derby. The three-year-old is riding high after three straight wins and comes to Churchill Downs fresh off a victory in the Wood Memorial. In that race, he outlasted fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders Tax and Haikal and ran the 1 1/8-mile course at Aqueduct in 1:51.23. In his prior victory, Tacitus impressively stormed back from a 10-length deficit to win the Tampa Bay Derby, outpacing Outshine by over a length.

"Mott doesn't come to the Kentucky Derby with just any horse," Demling told SportsLine. "The Wood Memorial winner is extremely talented and will be high on my projected 2019 Kentucky Derby leaderboard."

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall.

2019 Kentucky Derby odds:



Omaha Beach 7-2

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Tacitus 14-1

By My Standards 14-1

War of Will 16-1

Code of Honor 18-1

Vekoma 20-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 40-1

Haikal 50-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1

Cutting Humor 60-1

Tax 60-1

Bodeexpress 100-1

Country House 100-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 200-1

Sueno 300-1