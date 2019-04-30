2019 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles unveils picks

Nicknamed the "fastest two minutes in sports," the 2019 Kentucky Derby marks the 145th running of the most historic horse race in the world. Last year, Justify blazed by the competition on a sloppy track, unfazed by the rain and top competition. Two weeks later, the Bob Baffert-trained colt won the Preakness en route to becoming just the 13th horse racing Triple Crown winner ever. Justify went off at 3-1, but the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds show Omaha Beach and Roadster as the co-favorites at 7-2 on Saturday. This year, Baffert is back with three 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders, led by Roadster, who took down the Santa Anita Derby. Also from Baffert's camp are Los Alamitos Futurity winner Improbable (5-1) and Breeders' Cup Juvenile champion Game Winner (7-1). Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2019 is 6:50 p.m. ET, capping a full day of racing at Churchill Downs. You'll want to see what SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, is saying before entering your own 2019 Kentucky Derby picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks. Maximum Security, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Maximum Security is fresh off a win in the Florida Derby, where he beat Bodexpress and Code of Honor on the 1 1/8-mile course. "He won the Florida Derby on the front end, but it won't be that easy in the Kentucky Derby 2019 against some of the top horses in the world," Demling told SportsLine.

The Kentucky Derby 2019 is 1 1/4 miles in length, but Maximum Security has never run that distance. In fact, his first three career races were seven furlongs or shorter, and the Florida Derby was the furthest he's gone. Plus, his trainer, Jason Servis, hasn't won a Kentucky Derby. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for Maximum Security.

Instead, Demling is high on War of Will, a long shot at 16-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Owned by Gary Barber and trained by Mark Casse, the bay-colored War of Will is one of the most experienced racers in the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup. In fact, he has eight starts to his name and won his first career race at Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby. That race, a maiden special weight run last November, saw War of Will careen down the 1 1/16-mile track in a time of 1:45.45.

War of Will won the Lecomte Stakes in January by four lengths over Hog Creek Hustle as a strong 8-5 favorite. One month later, he won again, this time by just over two lengths in the Risen Star Stakes, briefly becoming the No. 1 horse on the Kentucky Derby qualifying leaderboard. He struggled in the Louisiana Derby, finishing ninth after an early injury, but Casse says his colt is back to his normal self for the Kentucky Derby 2019. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

A monumental long shot could net any backer a colossal windfall.

The latest Kentucky Derby odds:



Omaha Beach 7-2

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Tacitus 14-1

By My Standards 14-1

War of Will 16-1

Code of Honor 18-1

Vekoma 20-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 40-1

Haikal 50-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1

Cutting Humor 60-1

Tax 60-1

Bodeexpress 100-1

Country House 100-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 200-1

Sueno 300-1