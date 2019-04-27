2019 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles makes early picks

Two of the last four horses to win the Kentucky Derby have gone on to win horse racing's Triple Crown. With the 2019 Kentucky Derby just around the corner on May 4, the expectations will be sky-high for the winner. Victor Espinoza rode the Bob Baffert-trained American Pharoah to victory at Churchill Downs four years ago, while Mike Smith steered Baffert's Justify to a win last year. Both horses won the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, becoming just the 12th and 13th Triple Crown winners ever. For the Kentucky Derby 2019, Baffert will come armed with Roadster, one of the co-favorites at 7-2. The current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds also show Omaha Beach, who won the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes, at 7-2. Smith will be atop Omaha Beach this time around, while Florent Geroux will ride Roadster. The 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup will be finalized at next Tuesday's post draw. In the meantime, listen to SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, before entering your own 2019 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you Demling wants no part of Maximum Security, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Maximum Security is fresh off a win in the Florida Derby, where he beat Bodexpress and Code of Honor on the 1 1/8-mile course. "He won the Florida Derby on the front end, but it won't be that easy in the Kentucky Derby 2019 against some of the top horses in the world," Demling told SportsLine.

The Kentucky Derby 2019 is 1 1/4 miles in length, but Maximum Security has never run that distance. In fact, his first three career races were seven furlongs or shorter, and the Florida Derby was the furthest he's gone. Plus, his trainer, Jason Servis, hasn't won a Kentucky Derby since 2004 with Smarty Jones. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for Maximum Security.

Instead, Demling is high on Haikal, a massive long shot at 50-1 Kentucky Derby odds. The Kiaran McLaughlin-trained colt has three wins in five career starts, including an impressive run at the Gotham Stakes in March. He was 14 lengths back at the half-mile post, but came roaring down the stretch to win by a length over Mind Control in a dramatic comeback. Haikal had a bad break in his start at the Wood Memorial and fell to as many as 15 lengths behind before closing impressively to finish third at just a few lengths back. With another furlong, he may have caught Tacitus and Tax in the Wood Memorial.

At Churchill Downs, he'll have the additional distance to work with since the 2019 Kentucky Derby length is 1 1/4 miles. If he can get a clean break and show similarly impressive speed down the stretch, Haikal will be in the mix for the garland of roses.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's early picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Omaha Beach 7-2

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Tacitus 14-1

By My Standards 14-1

War of Will 16-1

Code of Honor 18-1

Vekoma 20-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 40-1

Haikal 50-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1

Cutting Humor 60-1

Tax 60-1

Bodeexpress 100-1

Country House 100-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 200-1

Sueno 300-1