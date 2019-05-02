2019 Kentucky Derby: Omaha Beach, morning line favorite, scratched from race with breathing issue

In a stunning shakeup to the 2019 Kentucky Derby, morning line favorite Omaha Beach was scratched from the race on Wednesday with a respiratory issue. At 4/1, the horse was the clear favorite in the field despite being set to start the race from the No. 12 post.

BREAKING NEWS: Omaha Beach to scratch from #KyDerby after being diagnosed with entrapped epiglottis. pic.twitter.com/s0qIx6GT3L — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2019

Omaha Beach will not be running due to entrapped epiglottis. The horse at first developed a cough, which a veterinary exam confirmed was entrapped epiglottis, according to the Associated Press. Racing with that condition would have been dangerous for the horse, but the condition is, in most cases, not life-threatening. It will require the horse to have surgery.

"It's been a devastating thing, but we have to do what's right for the horse," Richard Mandella, Omaha Beach's trainer, told the AP.

Jockey Mike Smith, who rode Justify to a Triple Crown in 2018, was supposed to ride Omaha Beach.

"I'm a little bummed out, but the horse is OK and we're going to be all right," Smith said. "The good news is it wasn't anything that is life-threatening."

Mandella, who has never won the Kentucky Derby in his six tries, expects the horse to be out for two to three weeks due to the surgery. While there's a shot Omaha Beach will race at the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, its Triple Crown hopes are gone.

With the horse out, Kentucky Derby odds have changed. Game Winner was at 5-1 but is now the new favorite at 9/2. Improbable and Roadster are right behind Game Winner at 5/1. Five-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert is the trainer of Game Winner.