2019 Kentucky Derby: Omaha Beach will not run at Preakness or Belmont Stakes
This year's derby favorite was a potential Triple Crown candidate
Omaha Beach, the Kentucky Derby favorite, was scratched from Saturday's race with entrapped epiglottis -- a breathing condition -- late Wednesday, leaving the field for the Run for the Roses wide open. The condition will also keep Omaha Beach out of the other two biggest races of the year, the Preakness and Belmont Stakes.
According to trainer Richard Mandella, Omaha Beach isn't going to be running any Triple Crown races this year, though he is hopeful that the horse can come back to racing in the summer, per USA Today.
While Omaha Beach wasn't necessarily seen as a Triple Crown favorite the way Justified and American Pharaoh were in recent years, the horse still had the best odds to win at Churchill Downs.
With that being said, Mandella didn't rule the horse out for the Breeders' Cup at the end of the year.
"Obviously, what happens today at the hospital and the next two weeks will fit it into the plans," Mandella said. "Breeders' Cup at the end of the year is the obvious big goal. We'll find something else to do."
Although it's a big blow for Mandella, it's an interesting turn for bettors, who now have a clear field to pick from ahead of the race on Saturday.
