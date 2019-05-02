2019 Kentucky Derby: Post positions, current odds for the Run for the Roses

Derby week is underway

Kentucky Derby officially began on Tuesday morning. The draw assigned post positions for all 20 horses, along with morning line odds for the race. That number of horses is down to 19 after opening favorite Omaha Beach was scratched with a breathing issue.

If you need a refresher on the horses, you can find them here along with info on the jockeys and trainers.If you need help with betting odds, look here.

There's plenty to look forward to, but with post positions set there's a ton to speculate on in the meantime.

Here's the rundown of the post numbers and every horse's morning line odds.

Post NumberHorseCurrent Odds

1

War of Will

15-1

2

Tax

20-1

3

By My Standards

15-1

4

Gray Magician

50-1

5

Improbable

5-1

6

Vekoma

15-1

7

Maximum Security

8-1

8

Tacitus

8-1

9

Plus Que Parfait

30-1

10

Cutting Humor

30-1

11

Haikal

30-1

12

Omaha Beach

Scratched

13

Code of Honor

12-1

14

Win Win Win

12-1

15

Master Fencer

50-1

16

Game Winner

9-2

17

Roadster

5-1

18

Long Range Toddy

30-1

19

Spinoff

30-1

20

Country House

30-1
