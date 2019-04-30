2019 Kentucky Derby: Post positions, opening odds for the Run for the Roses

Derby week is underway

Kentucky Derby officially began on Tuesday morning. The draw assigned post positions for all 20 horses, along with morning line odds for the race.

If you need a refresher on the 20 horses, you can find them here along with info on the jockeys and trainers. Omaha Beach is the odds-on favorite at the moment. If you need help with betting odds, look here.

There's plenty to look forward to, but with post positions set there's a ton to speculate on in the meantime. Favorite Omaha Beach got a favorable draw at No. 12. 

Here's the rundown of the post numbers and every horse's morning line odds.

Post NumberHorseMorning Line Odds

1

War of Will

20-1

2

Tax

20-1

3

By My Standards

20-1

4

Gray Magician

50-1

5

Improbable

6-1

6

Vekoma

20-1

7

Maximum Security

10-1

8

Tacitus

10-1

9

Plus Que Parfait

30-1

10

Cutting Humor

30-1

11

Haikal

30-1

12

Omaha Beach

4-1

13

Code of Honor

15-1

14

Win Win Win

15-1

15

Master Fencer

50-1

16

Game Winner

5-1

17

Roadster

6-1

18

Long Range Toddy

30-1

19

Spinoff

30-1

20

Country House

30-1
