2019 Kentucky Derby: Post positions, opening odds for the Run for the Roses
Derby week is underway
Kentucky Derby officially began on Tuesday morning. The draw assigned post positions for all 20 horses, along with morning line odds for the race.
If you need a refresher on the 20 horses, you can find them here along with info on the jockeys and trainers. Omaha Beach is the odds-on favorite at the moment. If you need help with betting odds, look here.
There's plenty to look forward to, but with post positions set there's a ton to speculate on in the meantime. Favorite Omaha Beach got a favorable draw at No. 12.
Here's the rundown of the post numbers and every horse's morning line odds.
|Post Number
|Horse
|Morning Line Odds
1
War of Will
|20-1
2
Tax
|20-1
3
By My Standards
|20-1
4
Gray Magician
|50-1
5
Improbable
|6-1
6
Vekoma
|20-1
7
Maximum Security
|10-1
8
Tacitus
|10-1
9
Plus Que Parfait
|30-1
10
Cutting Humor
|30-1
11
Haikal
|30-1
12
Omaha Beach
|4-1
13
Code of Honor
|15-1
14
Win Win Win
|15-1
15
Master Fencer
|50-1
16
Game Winner
|5-1
17
Roadster
|6-1
18
Long Range Toddy
|30-1
19
Spinoff
|30-1
20
Country House
|30-1
-
