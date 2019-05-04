2019 Kentucky Derby: Winner Maximum Security, and every horse to win the Run for the Roses back to Aristides 145 years ago
The Run for the Roses is considered the world's biggest race
Maximum Security is the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby, the 145th installment of the Run for the Roses. The race is the first leg of the Triple Crown, one of America's oldest races and one of the most bet-on sporting events in the world. Therefore, it's a really big deal, and Maximum Security will now go down in racing history with the legendary names that have worn the garland of roses after taking the crown on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Trainer Jason Servis captures his first Derby with the win, and Jockey Luis Saez also wins the Derby for the first time.
While the attention will soon turn to the Preakness Stakes, lets take a look at the names Maximum Security joins among the legends at Churchill Downs.
Wondering which long shot will hit the board and who is going to win at Churchill Downs? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby winner, long shot contenders, and a prediction of the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles.
Winning this annual event immortalizes the victorious jockey and horse. Some of these horses took it a step further, going on to win Triple Crowns. Here is a list of every Kentucky Derby winner -- all 145 of them.
- 2019: Maximum Security
- 2018: Justify
- 2017: Always Dreaming
- 2016: Nyquist
- 2015: American Pharoah
- 2014: California Chrome
- 2013: Orb
- 2012: I'll Have Another
- 2011: Animal Kingdom
- 2010: Super Saver
- 2009: Mine That Bird
- 2008: Big Brown
- 2007: Street Sense
- 2006: Barbaro
- 2005: Giacomo
- 2004: Smarty Jones
- 2003: Funny Cide
- 2002: War Emblem
- 2001: Monarchos
- 2000: Fusaichi Pegasus
- 1999: Charismatic
- 1998: Real Quiet
- 1997: Silver Charm
- 1996: Grindstone
- 1995: Thunder Gulch
- 1994: Go For Gin
- 1993: Sea Hero
- 1992: Lil E. Tee
- 1991: Strike the Gold
- 1990: Unbridled
- 1989: Sunday Silence
- 1988: Winning Colors
- 1987: Alysheba
- 1986: Ferdinand
- 1985: Spend a Buck
- 1984: Swale
- 1983: Sunny's Halo
- 1982: Gato Del Sol
- 1981: Pleasant Colony
- 1980: Genuine Risk
- 1979: Spectacular Bid
- 1978: Affirmed
- 1977: Seattle Slew
- 1976: Bold Forbes
- 1975: Foolish Pleasure
- 1974: Cannonade
- 1973: Secretariat
- 1972: Riva Ridge
- 1971: Canonero II
- 1970: Dust Commander
- 1969: Majestic Prince
- 1968: Forward Pass
- 1967: Proud Clarion
- 1966: Kauai King
- 1965: Lucky Debonair
- 1964: Northern Dancer
- 1963: Chateaugay
- 1962: Decidedly
- 1961: Carry Back
- 1960: Venetian Way
- 1959: Tomy Lee
- 1958: Tim Tam
- 1957: Iron Liege
- 1956: Needles
- 1955: Swaps
- 1954: Determine
- 1953: Dark Star
- 1952: Hill Gail
- 1951: Count Turf
- 1950: Middleground
- 1949: Ponder
- 1948: Citation
- 1947: Jet Pilot
- 1946: Assault
- 1945: Hoop Jr.
- 1944: Pensive
- 1943: Count Fleet
- 1942: Shut Out
- 1941: Whirlaway
- 1940: Gallahadion
- 1939: Johnstown
- 1938: Lawrin
- 1937: War Admiral
- 1936: Bold Venture
- 1935: Omaha
- 1934: Cavalcade
- 1933: Brokers Tip
- 1932: Burgoo King
- 1931: Twenty Grand
- 1930: Gallant Fox
- 1929: Clyde Van Dusen
- 1928: Reigh Count
- 1927: Whiskery
- 1926: Bubbling Over
- 1925: Flying Ebony
- 1924: Black Gold
- 1923: Zev
- 1922: Morvich
- 1921: Behave Yourself
- 1920: Paul Jones
- 1919: Sir Barton
- 1918: Exterminator
- 1917: Omar Khayyam
- 1916: George Smith
- 1915: Regret
- 1914: Old Rosebud
- 1913: Donerail
- 1912: Worth
- 1911: Meridian
- 1910: Donau
- 1909: Wintergreen
- 1908: Stone Strett
- 1907: Pink Star
- 1906: Sir Huon
- 1905: Agile
- 1904: Elwood
- 1903: Judge Himes
- 1902: Alan-a-Dale
- 1901: HIs Eminence
- 1900: Lieut. Gibson
- 1899: Manuel
- 1898: Plaudit
- 1897: Typhoon II
- 1896: Ben Brush
- 1895: Halma
- 1894: Chant
- 1893: Lookout
- 1892: Azra
- 1891: Kingman
- 1890: Riley
- 1889: Spokane
- 1888: Macbeth II
- 1887: Montrose
- 1886: Ben Ali
- 1885: Joe Cotton
- 1884: Buchanan
- 1883: Leonatus
- 1882: Apollo
- 1881: Hindoo
- 1880: Fonso
- 1879: Lord Murphy
- 1878: Day Star
- 1877: Baden-Baden
- 1876: Vagrant
- 1875: Aristides
-
Maximum Security wins Kentucky Derby
Maximum Security endures a sloppy track at Churchill Downs to take the 145th Run for the R...
-
Best and craziest Kentucky Derby outfits
If you came not only for horses but for wild styles, then you're in for a treat
-
Kentucky Derby horses, trainers, jockeys
Here are the horses to keep an eye on ahead of this year's Derby
-
Kentucky Derby picks from top insider
Hank Goldberg predicted the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes last year
-
Live 2019 Kentucky Derby blog, updates
Relive complete coverage of the 145th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs
-
How to watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby
Everything you need to know about how to catch this year's Kentucky Derby