2019 Kentucky Derby winner, results: Country House emerges with victory after Maximum Security disqualified

Maximum Security came into the 2019 Kentucky Derby with four wins in four races, and he was set to leave Churchill Downs with his perfect record intact, crossing the finish line at the 145th Run for the Roses in first despite a late scare from Code of Honor.

But the victory lap lasted all of about 15 minutes, as a riders' objection led to the first disqualification in the history of the Derby. Deemed to have interfered with several horses during his first-place race, Maximum Security was promptly stripped of his title -- with long-shot Country House, a surprise contender down the stretch, taking the actual "W."

After morning-line favorite Omaha Beach dropped out of the race with a breathing issue, legendary trainer Bob Baffert's Improbable headlined a trio of favored Thoroughbreds in Saturday's race. But betting favorite Maximum Security, who also won the Florida Derby, seemingly went wire to wire with his run before the stewards reviewed the race and instead awarded Country House.

