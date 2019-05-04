2019 Kentucky Derby winner, results: Country House emerges with victory after Maximum Security disqualified
Relive complete coverage of the 145th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs
Maximum Security came into the 2019 Kentucky Derby with four wins in four races, and he was set to leave Churchill Downs with his perfect record intact, crossing the finish line at the 145th Run for the Roses in first despite a late scare from Code of Honor.
But the victory lap lasted all of about 15 minutes, as a riders' objection led to the first disqualification in the history of the Derby. Deemed to have interfered with several horses during his first-place race, Maximum Security was promptly stripped of his title -- with long-shot Country House, a surprise contender down the stretch, taking the actual "W."
After morning-line favorite Omaha Beach dropped out of the race with a breathing issue, legendary trainer Bob Baffert's Improbable headlined a trio of favored Thoroughbreds in Saturday's race. But betting favorite Maximum Security, who also won the Florida Derby, seemingly went wire to wire with his run before the stewards reviewed the race and instead awarded Country House.
Keep it locked right here to relive all our live coverage of Saturday's action, including the big race:
How to watch the Kentucky Derby
Date: Saturday, May 4
Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET
Location: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Updated Kentucky Derby odds
|HORSE
|ODDS
Maximum Security
4/1
Improbable
9/2
Tacitus
5/1
Game Winner
6/1
Roadster
10/1
Code of Honor
14/1
Win Win Win
15/1
War of Will
16/1
By My Standards
17/1
Vekoma
21/1
Cutting Humor
23/1
Gray Magician
30/1
Tax
35/1
Long Range Toddy
50/1
Spinoff
53/1
Plus Que Parfait
54/1
Master Fencer
54/1
Country House
62/1
|Bodexpress
|73/1
