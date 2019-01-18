2019 Lecomte Stakes odds and predictions: Expert who nailed Derby prep races makes picks

The 2019 Lecomte Stakes, a Kentucky Derby prep race that awards points to the top finishers, runs Saturday at the New Orleans Fair Grounds. A field of 14 is expected for the 6:49 p.m. ET post time. The Brendan Walsh-trained Keeneland winner Plus Que Parfait is the favorite at 9-2 Lecomte Stakes odds. Mr. Money is at 5-1, while Tackett and fellow Keeneland success story War of Will are at 6-1. Six horses are going off at 10-1 or better.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners all through 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He crushed the exacta, picking Gun Runner to win it and West Coast to finishing a surprising second -- and that's exactly what happened.

Among others, he also produced big winning tickets last year in Kentucky Derby prep races like the Louisiana Derby and Arkansas Derby. Plus, he has nailed nine Derby-Oaks doubles in the past 10 years at Churchill Downs and lodged his ninth Preakness win in the last 14 years at Pimlico. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up -- you could be too.

"The son of Point of Entry is improving, and later in the year he could end up being the best of this field, but I can't back him as the favorite in such a wide open race," Demling told SportsLine.

Plus Que Parfait (9-2)

Mr. Money (5-1)

War of Will (6-1)

Tackett (6-1)

Tight Ten (8-1)

Manny Wah (10-1)

Chase the Ghost (12-1)

Hog Creek Hustle (12-1)

Roiland (12-1)

Wicked Indeed (12-1)

Malpais (12-1)

Admire (20-1)

Mo Speed (20-1)

Night Ops (30-1)