2019 Lexington Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles makes picks

Anothertwistafate, a promising colt who won the El Camino Real Derby in impressive fashion in February, will make one last-ditch attempt to earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby when he takes on nine other 3-year-olds in the 2019 Lexington Stakes on Saturday at Keeneland. Trained by Blaine Wright and ridden by Javier Castellano, Anothertwistafate enters Saturday No. 23 on the Derby points leaderboard with 30, but only the top 20 qualify for the Derby. The top four finishers in the Lexington will earn 20-8-4-2 points, respectively, meaning a top-two finish could be enough for Anothertwistafate, who has been installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the current 2019 Lexington Stakes odds. Post time for the race is 5:34 p.m. ET. Considering Anothertwistafate has never won on dirt before, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Lexington Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a monstrous weekend. Last Saturday, he hit the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial, all high-profile Derby prep races. Those picks continued his astonishing start to 2019, in which he also nailed the superfecta at the Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February with War of Will.

Demling picked winners throughout 2018 as well, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He produced big winning tickets at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, among others, and nailed his ninth Preakness in the last 14 years. Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

We can tell you that Demling wants no part of Harvey Wallbanger, the second choice on the morning line at 7-2. The Kenny McPeek trainee exploded on the scene in February when he captured his first career victory in the Holy Bull Stakes. However, eight weeks later in the Florida Derby, the late-running son of Congrats was never a factor, finishing eighth. He's not worth the 7-2 premium you'll need to pay for him.

"Harvey Wallbanger will be coming in the end, but I don't think he's good enough against this field," Demling told SportsLine.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Zenden, who's going off at 6-1. Even though the Victor Barboza Jr. trainee hasn't won since Dec. 8, he finished second in his first graded stakes race, the Swale, on Feb. 2. Then, in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 9, he set a blistering pace before valiantly hanging on for fourth.

Despite just being the fourth choice to win among oddsmakers, Zenden's speed should play a major role at Keeneland, which has a relatively short stretch run to the finish line and a dirt surface that's occasionally friendly to frontrunners. "Zenden held on for fourth in the Tampa Bay Derby," Demling said. "I can see him hanging on and getting a piece of this race."

2019 Lexington Stakes Odds

Anothertwistafate (2-1)

Harvey Wallbanger (7-2)

Sueno (5-1)

Zenden (6-1)

Hawaiian Noises (10-1)

Shang (10-1)

Owendale (12-1)

Knicks Go (15-1)

Roiland (15-1)

Chase the Ghost (30-1)