2019 Pegasus Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Maximum Security predictions from horse racing guru

Maximum Security, known worldwide as the horse who crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference, makes his first start since that race on Sunday in the 2019 Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park. The Jason Servis trainee faces five rivals in the Pegasus Stakes 2019, the local prep for the prestigious Haskell Invitational next month. Maximum Security is the 1-2 morning-line favorite in the current 2019 Pegasus Stakes odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained King for a Day is next on the odds board at 4-1, and post time is 5 p.m. ET. With Maximum Security returning after a six-week layoff, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Pegasus Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is on a hot handicapping run. In January he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

On April 6, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment. He also scored the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Black-Eyed Susan at Churchill Downs, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

We can tell you that Demling is fading Identifier, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1. In fact, Demling says Identifier doesn't even hit the board. Trained by Jorge Navarro, Identifier has just one win and four second place finishes in six career starts. His lone win came in a gate-to-wire effort, but with a loaded 2019 Pegasus Stakes lineup, he is not likely to get that same trip on Sunday. Also, in his last start, his only one against winners, Identifier finished second as the heavy favorite. He faces a much tougher field on Sunday.

Maximum Security 1-2

King for a Day 4-1

Identifier 6-1

Last Judgment 6-1

Direct Order 12-1

Caladan 15-1