2019 Pegasus World Cup odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win makes early picks

Horse racing gets its first feature race of 2019 on Saturday, Jan. 26 with the Pegasus World Cup, the $9 million invitational at Gulfstream Park. It's North America's richest race and features just 12 entrants, including 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Accelerate, the favorite at 7-4 Pegasus World Cup odds. Other horses going off near the top of the odds board include Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner City Of Light (7-2), McKinzie (8-1), whose 2018 hopes were derailed by injury, and Breeders' Cup Classic runner-up Gunnevera (19-2). Several other horses are in the early Pegasus Cup field, so before placing any 2019 Pegasus World Cup picks and predictions of your own, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners throughout 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He crushed the exacta, picking Gun Runner to win it all and West Coast to finishing a surprising second -- and that's exactly what happened.

Among others, he also produced big winning tickets last year in the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the past 14 years. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling is evaluating the 2019 Pegasus World Cup lineup and locking in his projected leaderboard. We can tell you he's high on Seeking the Soul, a 16-1 longshot, and expects him to hit the board, making him a potentially lucrative play in exotics like exactas, trifectas, and superfectas.

The six-year-old Seeking the Soul has yet to wind down on a long career. In fact, he scored one victory and three other in-the-money finishes against top-flight competition last year, including taking second to City of Light in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. Seeking the Soul was fifth in last year's Pegasus World Cup.

"Seeking the Soul has only been off the board twice in his last 12 starts and he's faced some tough competition," Demling told SportsLine. "He'll be coming at the end."

For the win, Demling is backing a long shot on a massive heater that has all the tools to put together a complete run and win North America's richest race. Anyone who follows Demling's advice could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, only at SportsLine.

So which horse wins the 2019 Pegasus World Cup? And what long shot steals the race? Check out the latest 2019 Pegasus World Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Pegasus World Cup, all from the expert who called last year's 1-2 finish.



Accelerate (7-4)

City Of Light (7-2)

McKinzie (8-1)

Gunnevera (19-2)

Audible (10-1)

Seeking The Soul (16-1)

Horses expected to race, but unconfirmed (odds not posted):

Patternrecognition

Bravazo

True Timber

Something Awesome

Tom's d'Etat

Kukulkan